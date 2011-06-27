Estimated values
2008 Volvo S60 2.5T 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,515
|$3,850
|$4,603
|Clean
|$2,284
|$3,492
|$4,166
|Average
|$1,821
|$2,777
|$3,292
|Rough
|$1,358
|$2,061
|$2,419
Estimated values
2008 Volvo S60 T5 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,743
|$4,046
|$4,781
|Clean
|$2,491
|$3,670
|$4,328
|Average
|$1,986
|$2,918
|$3,420
|Rough
|$1,481
|$2,166
|$2,513
Estimated values
2008 Volvo S60 2.5T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,779
|$4,067
|$4,794
|Clean
|$2,523
|$3,689
|$4,339
|Average
|$2,012
|$2,933
|$3,429
|Rough
|$1,501
|$2,177
|$2,519