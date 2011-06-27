Estimated values
1992 Volvo 240 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,355
|$1,767
|Clean
|$524
|$1,195
|$1,558
|Average
|$381
|$875
|$1,141
|Rough
|$237
|$554
|$723
Estimated values
1992 Volvo 240 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,355
|$1,767
|Clean
|$524
|$1,195
|$1,558
|Average
|$381
|$875
|$1,141
|Rough
|$237
|$554
|$723
Estimated values
1992 Volvo 240 GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,355
|$1,767
|Clean
|$524
|$1,195
|$1,558
|Average
|$381
|$875
|$1,141
|Rough
|$237
|$554
|$723