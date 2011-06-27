  1. Home
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,718$13,137$15,515
Clean$10,353$12,676$14,944
Average$9,623$11,753$13,801
Rough$8,893$10,830$12,659
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,530$13,907$16,246
Clean$11,138$13,419$15,648
Average$10,352$12,442$14,452
Rough$9,566$11,465$13,256
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,704$14,346$16,942
Clean$11,305$13,842$16,318
Average$10,508$12,834$15,071
Rough$9,711$11,827$13,824
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,205$14,631$17,018
Clean$11,789$14,117$16,392
Average$10,958$13,090$15,139
Rough$10,126$12,062$13,886
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,089$14,487$16,847
Clean$11,677$13,979$16,227
Average$10,853$12,961$14,987
Rough$10,030$11,944$13,747
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,857$13,020$15,150
Clean$10,487$12,563$14,593
Average$9,747$11,649$13,477
Rough$9,007$10,734$12,362
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,614$15,090$17,526
Clean$12,184$14,560$16,881
Average$11,325$13,500$15,590
Rough$10,466$12,440$14,300
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,190$14,444$16,663
Clean$11,774$13,936$16,050
Average$10,944$12,922$14,823
Rough$10,113$11,908$13,597
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,330$14,771$17,173
Clean$11,910$14,252$16,541
Average$11,070$13,214$15,277
Rough$10,230$12,177$14,012
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,555$13,909$16,226
Clean$11,161$13,421$15,628
Average$10,374$12,444$14,434
Rough$9,586$11,467$13,239
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,444$13,590$15,703
Clean$11,054$13,113$15,125
Average$10,274$12,158$13,969
Rough$9,495$11,204$12,813
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,487$12,683$14,843
Clean$10,130$12,238$14,297
Average$9,415$11,347$13,204
Rough$8,701$10,456$12,112
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,169$15,711$18,213
Clean$12,720$15,159$17,543
Average$11,823$14,056$16,202
Rough$10,926$12,953$14,861
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S w/Performance Package 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,911$13,183$15,417
Clean$10,540$12,720$14,850
Average$9,796$11,794$13,715
Rough$9,053$10,869$12,580
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,713$11,029$12,331
Clean$9,382$10,642$11,878
Average$8,720$9,867$10,970
Rough$8,059$9,093$10,062
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S w/Performance Package 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,329$13,654$15,941
Clean$10,943$13,174$15,354
Average$10,171$12,215$14,181
Rough$9,399$11,256$13,007
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,980$13,121$15,228
Clean$10,606$12,660$14,667
Average$9,857$11,738$13,546
Rough$9,109$10,817$12,425
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,056$14,777$17,450
Clean$11,645$14,258$16,808
Average$10,824$13,220$15,523
Rough$10,003$12,183$14,239
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,579$14,050$16,479
Clean$11,185$13,557$15,873
Average$10,396$12,570$14,659
Rough$9,607$11,583$13,446
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,013$15,664$18,272
Clean$12,569$15,114$17,600
Average$11,683$14,014$16,254
Rough$10,796$12,914$14,909
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,130 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,238 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Golf GTI is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,130 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,238 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,130 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,238 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI ranges from $8,701 to $14,843, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.