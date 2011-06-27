Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,718
|$13,137
|$15,515
|Clean
|$10,353
|$12,676
|$14,944
|Average
|$9,623
|$11,753
|$13,801
|Rough
|$8,893
|$10,830
|$12,659
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,530
|$13,907
|$16,246
|Clean
|$11,138
|$13,419
|$15,648
|Average
|$10,352
|$12,442
|$14,452
|Rough
|$9,566
|$11,465
|$13,256
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,704
|$14,346
|$16,942
|Clean
|$11,305
|$13,842
|$16,318
|Average
|$10,508
|$12,834
|$15,071
|Rough
|$9,711
|$11,827
|$13,824
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,205
|$14,631
|$17,018
|Clean
|$11,789
|$14,117
|$16,392
|Average
|$10,958
|$13,090
|$15,139
|Rough
|$10,126
|$12,062
|$13,886
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,089
|$14,487
|$16,847
|Clean
|$11,677
|$13,979
|$16,227
|Average
|$10,853
|$12,961
|$14,987
|Rough
|$10,030
|$11,944
|$13,747
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,857
|$13,020
|$15,150
|Clean
|$10,487
|$12,563
|$14,593
|Average
|$9,747
|$11,649
|$13,477
|Rough
|$9,007
|$10,734
|$12,362
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,614
|$15,090
|$17,526
|Clean
|$12,184
|$14,560
|$16,881
|Average
|$11,325
|$13,500
|$15,590
|Rough
|$10,466
|$12,440
|$14,300
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,190
|$14,444
|$16,663
|Clean
|$11,774
|$13,936
|$16,050
|Average
|$10,944
|$12,922
|$14,823
|Rough
|$10,113
|$11,908
|$13,597
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,330
|$14,771
|$17,173
|Clean
|$11,910
|$14,252
|$16,541
|Average
|$11,070
|$13,214
|$15,277
|Rough
|$10,230
|$12,177
|$14,012
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,555
|$13,909
|$16,226
|Clean
|$11,161
|$13,421
|$15,628
|Average
|$10,374
|$12,444
|$14,434
|Rough
|$9,586
|$11,467
|$13,239
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,444
|$13,590
|$15,703
|Clean
|$11,054
|$13,113
|$15,125
|Average
|$10,274
|$12,158
|$13,969
|Rough
|$9,495
|$11,204
|$12,813
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,487
|$12,683
|$14,843
|Clean
|$10,130
|$12,238
|$14,297
|Average
|$9,415
|$11,347
|$13,204
|Rough
|$8,701
|$10,456
|$12,112
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,169
|$15,711
|$18,213
|Clean
|$12,720
|$15,159
|$17,543
|Average
|$11,823
|$14,056
|$16,202
|Rough
|$10,926
|$12,953
|$14,861
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S w/Performance Package 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,911
|$13,183
|$15,417
|Clean
|$10,540
|$12,720
|$14,850
|Average
|$9,796
|$11,794
|$13,715
|Rough
|$9,053
|$10,869
|$12,580
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,713
|$11,029
|$12,331
|Clean
|$9,382
|$10,642
|$11,878
|Average
|$8,720
|$9,867
|$10,970
|Rough
|$8,059
|$9,093
|$10,062
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S w/Performance Package 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,329
|$13,654
|$15,941
|Clean
|$10,943
|$13,174
|$15,354
|Average
|$10,171
|$12,215
|$14,181
|Rough
|$9,399
|$11,256
|$13,007
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,980
|$13,121
|$15,228
|Clean
|$10,606
|$12,660
|$14,667
|Average
|$9,857
|$11,738
|$13,546
|Rough
|$9,109
|$10,817
|$12,425
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,056
|$14,777
|$17,450
|Clean
|$11,645
|$14,258
|$16,808
|Average
|$10,824
|$13,220
|$15,523
|Rough
|$10,003
|$12,183
|$14,239
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,579
|$14,050
|$16,479
|Clean
|$11,185
|$13,557
|$15,873
|Average
|$10,396
|$12,570
|$14,659
|Rough
|$9,607
|$11,583
|$13,446
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,013
|$15,664
|$18,272
|Clean
|$12,569
|$15,114
|$17,600
|Average
|$11,683
|$14,014
|$16,254
|Rough
|$10,796
|$12,914
|$14,909