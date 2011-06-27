Estimated values
2011 Toyota Avalon 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,378
|$10,283
|$11,730
|Clean
|$7,830
|$9,619
|$10,944
|Average
|$6,733
|$8,291
|$9,374
|Rough
|$5,636
|$6,963
|$7,803
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,076
|$11,015
|$12,496
|Clean
|$8,482
|$10,304
|$11,659
|Average
|$7,294
|$8,882
|$9,986
|Rough
|$6,106
|$7,459
|$8,313