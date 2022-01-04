If you want a shiny new Tesla Model X, you're going to have to wait a while. A quick perusal of the Tesla website recently revealed that the Model X won't be available until October of this year at the absolute earliest. But that's for the top-spec Plaid model. If you want the standard Model X, you're going to have to wait until 2023.

Since Tesla dissolved its PR department years ago, we don't know why the Model X is currently unavailable until October, but it is fair to assume that Tesla's least popular model is simply not at the top of its list of priorities. That said, why Tesla went through the trouble of giving the Model X a hefty refresh in the middle of last year just to delay the car until the end of 2022 is somewhat baffling. It's likely that, despite the face-lift, the Model 3 and Model Y carry the bulk of the order books and the few who do want a new Model X are content with waiting.