Used 2003 Suzuki XL-7 Consumer Reviews
Best Car Ever!
I've had my Suzuki XL7 for 7 years and have put 223,000 miles on it. In that time, I've only had one minor repair! The body has held up as well as the engine. This car is comfortable, looks great and is the most reliable car I've ever owned. Hoping to get another 100,000 reliable miles out of it :)
Sleeping Giant (well in spirit @least)
We have owned this XL-7 for 2 years. It is the 13th car we have owned but by far the best value for the money. Have had Fords Dodges and Hondas all nice but this one really beats them all, hands down. All the toys and goodies of an expensive SUV with the reliablity of a solid Japanese Mfg. It may not be big is stature but it is a Giant in value.
Great Vehicle
I purchased my Suzuki Grand Vitara Xl-7 brand new in 2003.. I depend quite a bit on my vehicle for work and require a reliable vehicle that I know I can count on. this vehicle has been a great find and has surpassed my expectations. with over 100,000 miles I have yet to invest in any repairs or huge maintenance costs. good quality vehicle that you know you can count on for many years to come.
Colorado Cruising
Overall this is a reliable vehicle. We have not had any maintenance issues. It has a snappy acceleration. I just had to get used to the power coming on at 3000 rpm. On the highway the ride is great except for a little road noise but not that bad. Around town the lady likes it for in and out of parking lots. Gas mileage is about 17 mpg in town and 21 to 23 on highway. The car survived quite well after being rear ended buy a F250 super duty ford diesel, impact was absorbed by the rear door mounted spare. After repair it is still driving great.
All good but the 4wd
It is overall very reliable, and works well. Power wen I need it, fuel efficient for its size when i baby it. 4wd on the other hand failed. My mom complained about the 4wd for years and mechanics said thats just how suzuki 4wds work. I finally brought it to the Suzuki dealership where they said the same thing. i asked them to just take a look. Their senior mechanic said he has never seen a 4wd fall apart like that. He said it would cost at least $800 just to take it apart and see what is wrong. Only other complaint is that the belt they used is too skinny so it squeaks every morning if it is under 40 degrees. If the 4wd still worked it would be a perfect car. Suggestions would be great
Sponsored cars related to the XL-7
Related Used 2003 Suzuki XL-7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons