Vehicle overview

Although Suzuki is a small-time player in the United States, it's among the automotive giants in Japan -- and its success is based largely on its ability to build desirable small cars. Oddly enough, Suzuki has struggled to come up with subcompact and compact entries Americans want to buy. In recent years, the company has even turned to its partner General Motors, and sourced cars from the GM Daewoo Auto & Technology (GMDAT) plant in Korea. However, Suzuki finally turned the corner last year with the introduction of the SX4 hatchback, an attractively styled four-door hatchback with solid performance, an ample features list and standard all-wheel drive. It's not a best-in-class entry just yet, but for buyers in need of a low-cost snow vehicle, the Suzuki SX4 makes a lot of sense.

For 2008, the company is attempting to give the SX4 line broader appeal with the debut of the 2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport. Offered only as a front-wheel-drive sedan, the SX4 Sport will eventually supplant the Forenza/Reno siblings as Suzuki's mainstream economy sedan entry. The "Sport" in the sedan's name is intentional, as Suzuki hopes to emphasize that its lowered and more firmly tuned suspension, 17-inch wheels and lower body kit add up to a sportier driving experience. Suzuki even fitted a rear crossbrace in the sedan's trunk for a 15 percent increase in structural rigidity over the hatchback. Unfortunately, this stiffening measure also prevents the rear seats from folding. Otherwise, the SX4 sedan is mechanically identical to the hatchback, using the same 143-horsepower 2.0-liter engine. This new SX4 iteration performs competently in most respects, but it's a stretch to call it sporty.

In terms of size and market positioning, the 2008 Suzuki SX4 sedan and hatchback fall somewhere between traditional subcompact and compact classifications. On one hand, they're built on Suzuki's global B-segment platform (also used for the Swift hatchback outside the U.S.) and naturally compete with the Chevrolet Aveo, Honda Fit, Hyundai Accent/Kia Rio, Nissan Versa, Scion xD and Toyota Yaris. On the other, they're longer, wider and taller than most of these cars and arguably more in line with less expensive compact entries like the Chevrolet Cobalt, Dodge Caliber, Hyundai Elantra and Kia Spectra.

This is a large, competitive field, and although the SX4 sedan offers a sufficient features list and plenty of interior room, there's not much to set this newcomer apart from other budget four-doors. The driving experience is decent enough, but the quality of its cabin materials is merely average at best and its fuel economy numbers are below average at a time when small-car buyers are giving EPA estimates extra scrutiny. The Suzuki SX4 hatchback is the stronger sell in our view, as its standard all-wheel drive and pint-size SUV styling make it an appealing option over AWD versions of the Caliber, Subaru Impreza and any number of small sport-utilities.