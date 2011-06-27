  1. Home
2009 Suzuki SX4 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Hatchback's low-cost AWD system, tall cabin provides exceptional headroom, long powertrain warranty, standard navigation system, stability control.
  • Below-average fuel economy, modest cargo capacity, interior materials lag behind class-leading Honda Fit and Nissan Versa, no auxiliary audio jack.
Edmunds' Expert Review

While the 2009 Suzuki SX4 might not be your top pick if gas mileage is your chief concern, it's worth a look -- particularly in hatchback form -- if you're very tall or in need of an affordable all-weather vehicle.

Vehicle overview

To the average American, Suzuki is a motorcycle company that also happens to make cars. In Japan, however, the big S is one of the giants in the automobile marketplace, where its variety of home-market small cars has proven popular. In the U.S., success hasn't been quite the same, as Suzuki has offered a number of forgettable subcompacts. But now, with Suzuki fielding attractive vehicles such as the 2009 SX4 Crossover and Sport, the company is hitting its stride.

In the SX4 family, there are a tallish sedan and a mini-SUV-like hatchback ("Crossover"). With handsome styling and available all-wheel drive, the Crossover offers those in snowy climes a low-cost way of getting around. In Sport trim, the sedan provides a lowered and more firmly tuned suspension, 17-inch wheels and a lower body kit that add up to a sportier driving experience. Mechanically, all SX4s are the same, using a 2.0-liter inline-4 that makes a respectable 143 horsepower.

Not having a long-standing big name to sell it, the 2009 Suzuki SX4 takes the age-old approach of offering more for the money than the segment's sales superstars, e.g., the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic. For around the same price as a smaller Fit or Toyota Yaris, the Sport gives you a roomy cabin, a more powerful engine, snazzy 17-inch alloys, power everything, a CD player, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, a trip computer and even automatic climate control. And this year Suzuki sweetens the deal further by fitting a navigation system as standard on the upper trims, making it the only economy car to have that feature included at no extra cost. An upgrade to the nav system adds Bluetooth connectivity, real-time traffic reporting, weather reporting and even a gas station finder to get you the lowest fuel prices.

Still, this is a large, competitive field, and those looking for high fuel economy numbers might be disappointed in the SX4's below-average mileage ratings. The Sport sedan is a better choice than many, as we'd easily take it over a Chevy Cobalt, Dodge Caliber or Versa, though it has a tough rival in the well-equipped Hyundai Elantra. The Crossover, by virtue of its mini-SUV styling, hatchback versatility and low-cost all-wheel-drive option, makes a somewhat stronger case for itself. But either way, we suggest giving the SX4 a look if you're in the market for an affable, affordable small car that doesn't scream econobox.

2009 Suzuki SX4 models

The 2009 Suzuki SX4 is a compact car available in four-door sedan and five-door hatchback body styles. The sedan is front-wheel drive only, while the SX4 hatchback ("Crossover") can be had in either front- or all-wheel drive.

The sedan comes in three basic trims: base, LE and Sport. However there are also trim-level specific packages which include LE with Popular Package, Sport with Technology Package and Sport with Touring Package. The hatchback comes in base Crossover, Crossover with Technology Package and Crossover with Touring Package.

Standard features on the base SX4 sedan include 15-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, a tilt steering wheel and a 60/40-split folding rear seat, but little else. Should you also want air-conditioning and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, step up to the LE. The LE with Popular Package adds keyless remote, a sport suspension, cruise control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. The Sport adds 17-inch alloy wheels, four-wheel disc brakes, a lower body kit and a navigation system. The Sport with Technology Package adds foglamps and the upgrade to the nav system (Bluetooth connectivity, real-time traffic reporting, weather reporting, local gas prices). The Sport with Touring Package has the above equipment plus keyless ignition and entry, heated sideview mirrors, automatic climate control and an upgraded audio with nine speakers (including a subwoofer).

The base SX4 hatchback is equipped similar to the LE with Popular Package sedan, minus the sport suspension and leather steering wheel with audio controls, but with 16-inch alloy wheels and stability control. The Crossover with Technology Package adds the upgrade to the nav system, the fancy steering wheel and cruise control. The Crossover with Touring Package adds all-wheel drive, foglamps, a rear spoiler, heated sideview mirrors, automatic climate control, heated seats, keyless entry and ignition and the upgraded audio system.

As there is such a large variety of trims, options are few and consist of an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive (for the non-Touring-equipped Crossovers) and a rear brush plate for the Crossover's hatch sill.

2009 Highlights

For 2009, Suzuki expands the SX4 line, offering lower-priced versions of the sedan and hatchback. A base and LE trim slot beneath the Sport sedan while a front-wheel-drive hatchback ("Crossover") debuts. The sedan now has a split and folding rear seat. Upping the value quotient, Suzuki includes a navigation system as standard on the upper trims while stability control becomes standard on all Crossover trims.

Performance & mpg

Power for all Suzuki SX4s comes from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 143 hp and 136 pound-feet of torque. It's connected to a standard five-speed manual transmission or an optional four-speed automatic. We've timed an automatic-equipped hatchback at a leisurely 11.3 seconds for the 0-60-mph run.

The fuel economy estimates for the SX4 range from 23 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined for the base sedan with the automatic transmission down to 21/28/24 for the Crossover with AWD. Both are on the low end for a subcompact sedan or hatchback.

Safety

Every 2009 Suzuki SX4 comes with antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and head-protecting side curtain airbags for all outboard passengers. Traction and stability control, an unusual feature for this class, is standard on the Touring-equipped sedan and all Crossover trims.

In government crash testing, the SX4 (both sedan and Crossover) received four stars (out of five) in frontal tests for both driver and passenger. In side impact tests, the SX4 earned five stars for the driver and four stars for the rear passenger.

Driving

Though it has a powerful engine compared to its subcompact competition, the 2009 Suzuki SX4 is no hot rod. A typically heavier curb weight negates any advantage, and the engine is light on low-end torque. As a result, acceleration is no better than most rivals'. Buyers would be wise to stick with the manual gearbox: It makes better use of the engine's power while offering a satisfyingly snappy gearchange.

The SX4 does deliver a smooth, refined ride quality, and the standard antilock disc brakes don't seem to mind the extra heft. Big bumps barely upset the suspension, and the hatchback's sizable 16-inch tires provide solid grip. With its lower-profile 17-inch tires and firmer suspension, the SX4 Sport sedan is the best handler of the lot, and body roll is well managed through the corners. For a car with "Sport" in its name, however, its steering feedback is disappointingly minimal. Buyers seeking a truly sporting drive in an inexpensive car would be better served by a Honda Fit or a lightly optioned Mazda 3 i.

Interior

The Suzuki SX4's cabin has a clean design with large, three-dial climate control knobs that sit just below a compact, well-labeled stereo. Unfortunately, said stereo doesn't include the auxiliary audio jack younger buyers will be looking for, and the quality of some interior plastics isn't as high as in some rivals, such as the Fit, Versa and Scion xD.

In terms of passenger room, however, the SX4 earns high marks. Very tall folks will appreciate the Suzuki's voluminous headroom in both the front and rear. The propped-up driving position may feel a bit awkward to some consumers, but ex-SUV owners will find it familiar and beneficial to outward visibility. Knee room can be tight for adults seated in back, but the high-mounted bench provides good thigh support. In the hatchback, the 60/40-split rear seat can be lowered and tumbled forward to open up an ample 38 cubic feet of cargo room. And this year, the sedan also sports a 60/40-split folding rear seat. The sedan offers a generous 15 cubic feet of trunk capacity, equal to that of many midsize sedans, while the Crossover provides 54 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Suzuki SX4.

5(71%)
4(11%)
3(9%)
2(5%)
1(4%)
4.4
56 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

No Complaints So Far...
spudcav,04/21/2012
Purchased the car used in November 2011 with 21,400 miles. Six thousand miles later I have had zero problems. I have only changed fluids and rotated tires. Traded a 4-cyl Ford Ranger for the SX4. Gas mileage for both vehicles is the same: 27 city/30 highway. However the SX4 has AWD, a primary reason for the purchase. It supposedly carries the lowest MSRP of any AWD vehicle sold in the U.S. Although after owning the SX4 six months, nothing on it appears cheap. The glowing consumer reviews on Edmunds sealed the deal (thanks Edmunds readers). It is a tall vehicle which probably explains the high wind noise which becomes annoying at speeds greater than 80mph. Also the engine needs a
A great small crossover
Charlie0722,06/04/2018
Crossover 4dr Hatchback w/Technology Pkg, Nav (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
The first generation SX4 Crossover is a smartly styled small 5-door hatchback designed for Suzuki by the Italian firm of Italdesign Guigiaro. It is comfortable to drive and has a surprising amount of interior room. It is not a luxury car, but the interior appointments are nice and as good as what you would find in other Japanese cars of this size. The fit and finish is above par, and the materials have proven to be durable to me under normal use. You can fold and flip up the rear seats to get lots of cargo carrying room with a fairly flat floor. I am the second owner of my 2009 which has the Technology package that came standard with a Garmin Nuvi navigation device that is cleverly built into a retractable compartment on the top of the dashboard. While it has a small screen, the voice directions are very clear, and you can download map updates from Garvin or third parties via the Internet. The SX-4 scored well in crash tests, no doubt due to its rugged construction with front, side, and curtain air bags. It handles and brakes with precision. Its small size makes it easy to park and drive on crowded streets, but it is stable enough for 70 m.p.h Interstate highway trips. Its acceleration is adequate. Its fuel economy is good. Now with 92,000 + miles on mine, there have been no repairs needed except for normal maintenance like oil changes, brake pads, and a compressor for the AC (the AC gets a lot of use in hot, humid Florida). A downside is that Suzuki no longer sells passenger vehicles in north America, but they do honor the 10 year 100,000 mile powertrain warranty at a network of dealers (my warranty is still in effect). I have found that sourcing parts can be a challenge for major stuff if needed, but I have not needed any yet, and you can find many parts and accessories on eBay, including "dress-up" options, many of which come from China. Mine is not equipped with All Wheel Drive (we do not get winter road conditions in Florida), but having lived before in northern climates I'd imagine that would really be good in many areas of the country with those ice and snow conditions. The resale prices are probably lower than equivalent cars due to Suzuki having gone out of business, so if you can find a low mileage SX4, I don't think you could go wrong in buying it.
Sharp peppy thing!
ronman114,01/14/2011
We just bought this car used with 19200 miles. It is in excellent shape and feels like it just rolled off the showroom floor. Shifting is smooth and easy. Love the looks of it inside and out. Features on dash well placed and everything very visible. I like the buttons on the steering wheel but would prefer they were lit for nighttime driving. 2WD and AWD selections are amazingly easy and SO handy in bad weather. I'm sure this car handles better than those crossovers and pickups that don't have AWD. Love heated seats, higher driving position, huge windshield and heated side mirrors. So many perks for such a small price! Cons are:wish it had better fuel economy and the gas tank is too small.
Suzuki SX4 2009 Review
tarias,02/24/2012
I'm very happy with this car. I have a family of 5 (2 adults and 3 kids under 13 years of age). We have a SUV too but we use this vehicle for most of our daily driving,trips and errands. I especially like the amount of torque the car has when carrying 5 people. You barely notice any power loss with 5 passengers and I'm not scared to get on the highway with it. We traded in a Honda CRV because of that problem. I have 45k+ miles on it and it's been very reliable. Aside from routine maintenance like oil changes, wiper blades and air filter, I've done nothing. Brakes will need to be changed at 50k miles. Tires need changing now at 45k. My view of Suzuki has positively changed with this vehicle
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
143 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2009 Suzuki SX4

Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 Overview

The Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 is offered in the following submodels: SX4 Hatchback, SX4 Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan w/Popular Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), LE 4dr Sedan w/Popular Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 5M), LE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), LE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Sport 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Sport 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Crossover 4dr Hatchback w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Sport 4dr Sedan w/Technology Pkg, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Crossover 4dr Hatchback w/Technology Pkg, Nav (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Crossover 4dr Hatchback w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Sport 4dr Sedan w/Touring Pkg, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Sport 4dr Sedan w/Technology Pkg, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Pkg, Nav (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Sport 4dr Sedan w/Touring Pkg, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Crossover 4dr Hatchback w/Technology Pkg, Nav (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Touring Pkg, Nav (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Pkg, Nav (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Touring Pkg, Nav (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Suzuki SX4?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover is priced between $4,900 and$5,200 with odometer readings between 92708 and148896 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Suzuki SX4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Suzuki SX4 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2009 SX4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 92708 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Suzuki SX4.

Can't find a used 2009 Suzuki SX4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Suzuki SX4 for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,419.

Find a used Suzuki for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,565.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki SX4 for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,548.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,999.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Suzuki SX4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

