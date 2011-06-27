The first generation SX4 Crossover is a smartly styled small 5-door hatchback designed for Suzuki by the Italian firm of Italdesign Guigiaro. It is comfortable to drive and has a surprising amount of interior room. It is not a luxury car, but the interior appointments are nice and as good as what you would find in other Japanese cars of this size. The fit and finish is above par, and the materials have proven to be durable to me under normal use. You can fold and flip up the rear seats to get lots of cargo carrying room with a fairly flat floor. I am the second owner of my 2009 which has the Technology package that came standard with a Garmin Nuvi navigation device that is cleverly built into a retractable compartment on the top of the dashboard. While it has a small screen, the voice directions are very clear, and you can download map updates from Garvin or third parties via the Internet. The SX-4 scored well in crash tests, no doubt due to its rugged construction with front, side, and curtain air bags. It handles and brakes with precision. Its small size makes it easy to park and drive on crowded streets, but it is stable enough for 70 m.p.h Interstate highway trips. Its acceleration is adequate. Its fuel economy is good. Now with 92,000 + miles on mine, there have been no repairs needed except for normal maintenance like oil changes, brake pads, and a compressor for the AC (the AC gets a lot of use in hot, humid Florida). A downside is that Suzuki no longer sells passenger vehicles in north America, but they do honor the 10 year 100,000 mile powertrain warranty at a network of dealers (my warranty is still in effect). I have found that sourcing parts can be a challenge for major stuff if needed, but I have not needed any yet, and you can find many parts and accessories on eBay, including "dress-up" options, many of which come from China. Mine is not equipped with All Wheel Drive (we do not get winter road conditions in Florida), but having lived before in northern climates I'd imagine that would really be good in many areas of the country with those ice and snow conditions. The resale prices are probably lower than equivalent cars due to Suzuki having gone out of business, so if you can find a low mileage SX4, I don't think you could go wrong in buying it.

