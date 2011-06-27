  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki SX4
  4. Used 2012 Suzuki SX4
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2012 Suzuki SX4 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Hatchback model's affordable AWD system
  • generous cargo capacity
  • long powertrain warranty
  • navigation system standard on higher trim levels.
  • Awkward driving position
  • so-so cabin materials
  • limited fuel range of AWD model
  • limited dealer network.
Other years
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Suzuki SX4 for Sale
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price
$8,495
Used SX4 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

While the 2012 Suzuki SX4 still remains a good value, a number of newer and more enticing compact sedan and hatchback competitors make it hard to recommend.

Vehicle overview

The 2012 Suzuki SX4 lineup of sedans and large hatchbacks present definite value when it comes to their generous lists of standard features at an affordable price. When you consider that the SX4 also delivers a decent amount of power from its four-cylinder engine and offers available all-wheel drive, its appeal certainly begins to brighten. But there are also some drawbacks to Suzuki's entry-level model that might give you pause.

For one, its elevated seating position favors shorter drivers; medium to tall folk might bemoan a lack of legroom and a telescoping steering wheel. Furthermore, the SX4's interior looks and feels out of date, and whatever advantages the engine output may have are negated by the car's heavy curb weight. In keeping with the "every silver lining has a gray cloud," theme, Suzuki's limited dealer network can make the purchase and maintenance of an SX4 more difficult.

With newer entries into this compact segment coming to market, we think most shoppers might be happier with other choices. The versatile Honda Fit has been at the top of our list for quite some time, while the Kia Soul also brings a substantial amount of utility along with a fun, funky vibe. The new Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Fiesta and Hyundai Accent are also worth considering given their superior interior designs and fuel economy.

2012 Suzuki SX4 models

The 2012 Suzuki SX4 is a compact car available in sedan and four-door hatchback body styles. The sedans and the "Sportback" version of the hatchback are front-wheel-drive only, while the "Crossover" hatchback is only offered with all-wheel drive.

The SX4 sedan is offered in base, LE, LE Popular Package and SE trim levels. The base model is sparsely equipped, coming with 15-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, a trip computer, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks and a tilt-only steering wheel. The LE adds air-conditioning and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio input jack. The LE Popular Package trim adds alloy wheels, a continuously variable transmission (CVT), remote keyless entry (optional on the LE), cruise control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls.

The sporty SE model adds 17-inch alloy wheels, an aero body kit, foglights, paddle shifters and an integrated Garmin navigation system with real-time traffic and other live information. Bluetooth is offered as an option.

The four-door SX4 Sportback hatchback is available in base and Tech trims. The base model is similarly equipped to the SE sedan trim, but the CVT and navigation are options. Opting for the Tech trim gets you a larger rear spoiler and the CVT with shift paddles. Bluetooth is optional.

The all-wheel-drive SX4 Crossover hatchback model is available in base, Premium and Tech Value Package trim levels. The base is aligned with the LE sedan trim, adding 16-inch steel wheels, roof rails, remote keyless entry and a cargo cover. The Premium trim essentially adds the items in the sedan's LE Popular trim. The Tech Value Package tacks on the navigation and heated front seats and offers Bluetooth as an option.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, all Suzuki SX4 sedans will receive standard stability control and rear disc brakes. The SX4 Sport S, GTS and LE Anniversary Edition trim levels have been discontinued in favor of a more streamlined model lineup.

Performance & mpg

All 2012 Suzuki SX4 models are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 150 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque. All base trims and the sedan LE come with a six-speed manual transmission, while other models receive the CVT. When paired with the CVT, the engine's output drops slightly to 148 hp. All SX4s are front-wheel drive except for the Crossover hatchback, which is only offered with all-wheel drive.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the SX4 range from 25 mpg city/32 highway and 28 mpg combined for the base sedan with the CVT (23/33/26 with the manual) down to 23/29/25 for the all-wheel-drive Crossover with the CVT (22/30/25 with the manual). These aren't as high as some other subcompacts, but are pretty good considering the SX4's greater horsepower.

Safety

Every 2012 Suzuki SX4 comes with antilock disc brakes, front- and rear-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags for all outboard passengers and stability control.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the SX4 the top rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests but only a second-worst score of "Marginal" in roof strength tests.

Driving

With 150 horses under the hood, the 2012 Suzuki SX4 looks good on paper. The reality, however, is that the car's relatively hefty curb weight minimizes whatever advantage the 2.0-liter engine might have to offer. Most versions offer a firm but comfortable ride quality. The firmer suspensions underpinning models with Sport in their name produce better handling, albeit with a slightly harsher ride. Even so, the lack of steering feel limits how much fun you'll get out of a spirited drive. One other negative to note is that the SX4 Crossover's smaller fuel tank reduces the car's range, meaning you'll be filling up more frequently than you may be used to.

Interior

The 2012 Suzuki SX4's cabin falls short of much of its competition, with an aging design and lower-quality materials defining much of the interior. Obviously, the base sedan is the most spartan of the bunch, lacking both air-conditioning and a stereo. On the plus side, the gauges are easy to read and the controls are intuitive to operate. The available navigation system looks like a bit of an afterthought and uses a smallish screen, but the Garmin interface should be familiar to many people, and it comes with traffic updates and other real-time information.

Despite a generous amount of headroom, a tall seat height and the lack of a telescoping steering column can make it difficult for some to find a comfortable position behind the wheel. If there's one place the SX4 excels, it's in cargo capacity. Hatchback models boast a healthy 54 cubic feet of cargo room with both sections of the 60/40-split rear seatback folded forward. Sedan versions also offer abundant trunk space, with 15 cubic feet of cargo room -- as much as some midsize sedans -- and split-folding rear seats that allow longer items to extend into the passenger cabin.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Suzuki SX4.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Best Kept Secret Small Car
wlight777,08/22/2012
The SX4 is a great all around general purpose vehicle, especially the Crossover. This car is heavy, solid, and handles great when driving around twisty back roads. Suzuki is biased towards building great handling cars rather then simply ones that accelerate fast. The SX4 Crossover is NOT an economy car. It easily weighs over 3000 with a driver and full tank of fuel. This is a vehicle that tries to do everything well and succeeds. Some cars just do one thing well, like a Prius getting great mileage or a Wrangler being good in the middle of the woods. You will get fed up with that when you need a car that does something else. The SX4 is that very car, and a reliable one.
114,000 miles Feb 2019 and going strong
Dave R.,02/05/2019
Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
My experience has been that with proper maintenance, this car is solid. Just the usual.... tires, brake pads, fluid changes.Finding parts has not been a problem. I replaced plugs at 100,000, and the old ones looked good... but I'm old, and think 100,000 miles is a lot to ask. Changing serpentine belt this week for the first time. Brakes are simple to work on with basic tools. I had a 2010, but a deer committed suicide on the highway. Hit it at 65 MPH. Front end crumpled, Big buck was killed & tossed a long way... I walked away without a scratch... crumple zones & air bags worked, and I always wear the safety belt. I was so impressed that I bought a 2012. The seating position is upright & to me, very comfortable. I drive a 20 mile commute each day, and long vacation trips. a very good & practical car... wish they still sold them in USA.
Own New Suzuki SX4 Sedan
ron_suzukisx4,10/01/2012
I never write reviews but this time i am trying to apprise others about this good car. I have been driving cars from around 14 yrs, driven cars of varied types in multiple cities and multuple countries. I wanted to buy a new car and took test drive of multiple vehicles including Hyundai, Hondas, Nissans and finally ended up buying Suzuki Sx4 Sedan. I have this car only for 4 days and i really liked it, its manual drive, It has all the features you need ina car, including 8 airbags. Most importantly, car runs very fast and smooth. Zip and energy in car this car is impressive, sound system is good. I like the car in and all. currently mileage 30 should certainly improve aftr Iservice
SX4 Crossover
cfiaime,12/22/2011
We own two 2011 Suxuki SX4 Crossovers, one with CVT, the other with the manual transmission. Both are worthy performers in both dry and inclimate weather. I've done several 600 mile days in both cars and found them more comfortable than many full size cars. I particularly appreciate the i4wd system which allows for either 2wd or 4wd operation. In snow deeper than the rocker panels I had no problem with traction, steering, or braking. Both cars are averaging well over 28 MPG in town, which is quite a bit higher than the EPA estimated mileage.
See all 6 reviews of the 2012 Suzuki SX4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat2 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2012 Suzuki SX4

Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Overview

The Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 is offered in the following submodels: SX4 Hatchback, SX4 Sedan. Available styles include Crossover Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), LE Popular Package 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Pkg (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M), LE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Sport SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SportBack Technology 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SportBack 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SportBack 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Suzuki SX4?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover Premium is priced between $8,495 and$8,495 with odometer readings between 52079 and52079 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Suzuki SX4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Suzuki SX4 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2012 SX4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,495 and mileage as low as 52079 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Suzuki SX4.

Can't find a used 2012 Suzuki SX4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Suzuki SX4 for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,959.

Find a used Suzuki for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,730.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki SX4 for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $7,413.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,851.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Suzuki SX4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Suzuki lease specials
Check out Suzuki SX4 lease specials

Related Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles