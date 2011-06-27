Vehicle overview

The 2012 Suzuki SX4 lineup of sedans and large hatchbacks present definite value when it comes to their generous lists of standard features at an affordable price. When you consider that the SX4 also delivers a decent amount of power from its four-cylinder engine and offers available all-wheel drive, its appeal certainly begins to brighten. But there are also some drawbacks to Suzuki's entry-level model that might give you pause.

For one, its elevated seating position favors shorter drivers; medium to tall folk might bemoan a lack of legroom and a telescoping steering wheel. Furthermore, the SX4's interior looks and feels out of date, and whatever advantages the engine output may have are negated by the car's heavy curb weight. In keeping with the "every silver lining has a gray cloud," theme, Suzuki's limited dealer network can make the purchase and maintenance of an SX4 more difficult.

With newer entries into this compact segment coming to market, we think most shoppers might be happier with other choices. The versatile Honda Fit has been at the top of our list for quite some time, while the Kia Soul also brings a substantial amount of utility along with a fun, funky vibe. The new Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Fiesta and Hyundai Accent are also worth considering given their superior interior designs and fuel economy.