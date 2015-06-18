Used 2008 Suzuki SX4 for Sale Near Me
- 114,369 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
Gunther Volvo of Daytona - Daytona Beach / Florida
NEW ARRIVAL, Call 386-523-0530. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Daytona Beach located at 1270 N. Tomoka Farms Rd at the AUTOMALL. We are your Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Daytona to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YC414985101061
Stock: U30325A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- used
2008 Suzuki SX499,007 miles
$3,995
Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois
Only 99k miles! Runs strong! Wow, we have a gorgeous SX4 for you! The body is in excellent condition with a clean, shiny, stylish, and attractive appearance. I like the smooth, quiet, reliable, peppy, fuel efficient, and very sporty ride. The interior is in excellent condition with good options. This SX4 comes with front bucket seats with center console, Newer tires on factory Alloy wheels, CD stereo, roof rack Cd stereo, auto, air, 2.0 4 cylinder, heated mirrors, 4 wheel ABS brakes, daytime running lights, cruise and audio steering wheel controls, front/side/curtain airbags, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more. If you desire quality, value, ,reliability, style, fuel economy, and a great running ride, this beautiful Suzuki SX4 can be yours!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Suzuki SX4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YA413785102397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD is proudly offered by Trust Auto How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. Why spend more money than you have to? This Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD. This 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. This Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. More information about the 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD: Suzuki has always been a contender in the segment of tall, small cars, and it bolsters that reputation with its roomy SX4 Crossover. Against cars like the Honda Fit and Nissan Versa, its powertrain warranty is tops, and it is the only one to offer AWD--a standard feature. The SX4 also has one of the biggest engines in the class. Now, with the addition of the SX4 Sport sedan, consumers have even more to like about Suzuki's sporty, multi-purpose mover. In 2007, the SX4 received the IntelliChoice Lowest Ownership Cost Award. Interesting features of this model are competitively priced, tall car philosophy creates lots of interior space, Affordable AWD in an attractive package, new sedan body style, and excellent warranty. *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES RECEIVE A 3 MONTH / 4500 MILE POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB413785100047
Stock: P100047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2019
- 66,913 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
FIAT of Metro East - Fairview Heights / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. Blue 2008 Suzuki SX4 Touring AWD 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V 4-Speed Automatic AWD.Lou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat of Metro East is 10 minutes from Downtown St Louis. Located at 501 Salem Place, Fairview Heights, Il 62208. We feature all hand picked Pre-Owned inventory to allow top satisfaction to our customers. We offer 100% financing guaranteed for everyone. Come and see us before you make your final decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB417185103058
Stock: GBH303P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- 150,102 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
Active Auto Sales - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB417585102866
Stock: 33096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 163,218 miles
$3,988
Jerry Damson Honda - Huntsville / Alabama
Jerry Damson Honda-Huntsville is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2008 Suzuki SX4 Touring Pkg 2 only has 163,218mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2008 Suzuki SX4. The Suzuki SX4 Touring Pkg 2 will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2008 Suzuki SX4: Suzuki has always been a contender in the segment of tall, small cars, and it bolsters that reputation with its roomy SX4 Crossover. Against cars like the Honda Fit and Nissan Versa, its powertrain warranty is tops, and it is the only one to offer AWD--a standard feature. The SX4 also has one of the biggest engines in the class. Now, with the addition of the SX4 Sport sedan, consumers have even more to like about Suzuki's sporty, multi-purpose mover. In 2007, the SX4 received the IntelliChoice Lowest Ownership Cost Award. This model sets itself apart with competitively priced, tall car philosophy creates lots of interior space, Affordable AWD in an attractive package, new sedan body style, and excellent warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YC417685100072
Stock: H201888F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 68,865 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,888
Fitzgerald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hagerstown / Maryland
It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - 'It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - Clean Carfax! Automatic Transmission! Power Windows, Locks, and Keyless Entry! Alloy Wheels!'-FitzWay HandyMan Fixer-Upper Special (MD)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB413X85108871
Stock: B002743B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- Not Provided
Power Cadillac - Newport / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB413585101052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,769 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,991
AutoNation Honda Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *** One Owner Vehicle... Clean Carfax / No Accidents Reported... Four Wheel Drive (4X4)... Local Trade... Cruise Control... Power Door Locks... Power Windows... Runs Great... Must See... CALL TODAY TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT WITH OUR INTERNET SALES MANAGER STEVE NEIDIG AT (727) 412-7875 OR CALL AUTONATION HONDA OF CLEARWATER AT (727) 531-0444! Best of all the price you see is the price you pay... No haggling... No back and forth... No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed *** All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB413795101829
Stock: 95101829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 115,995 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
Russ Darrow Kia Waukesha - Waukesha / Wisconsin
2007 Suzuki SX4 Odometer is 19873 miles below market average! AWD Sunlight Copper Pearl 4-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V What is Wholesale Reserve? At Russ Darrow, we understand that some of our customers are on a tight budget and only need transportation. These vehicles are fully inspected and rather than send them to auction, we have reserved them for you at reduced prices. Any mechanical issues are clearly disclosed on the vehicle. They may not be perfect but they may be just perfect for you! Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! * 3 Oil Changes at no cost * PRIORITY Service Scheduling * BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost * Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service * Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance * Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area) * Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service * AND MORE! Disclaimer (Tax, title, license, and service fees extra) & Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours. Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Suzuki SX4 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB417X75100335
Stock: KPGV5221A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 70,199 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
Valley Chevrolet - Wilkes Barre / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB413196204285
Stock: 20374A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 103,582 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
Quaden Motors - Nashotah / Wisconsin
Affordable AWD vehicle !! Check out this bright red 2009 Suzuki SX4 hatchback with just over 103582 miles. Equipped with power windows & locks, AM/FM CD, trip computer, automatic transmission, cruise control, keyless entry, and more. Fully serviced at our dealership with a fresh oil change, new air & cabin filter, and new wiper blades. Contact us today to set up an appointment for a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB413495101951
Stock: P-2315-A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,563 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2009 SUZUKI SX4 2.0L 4 CYLINDER MANUAL TRANSMISSION ALL POWER CLOTH INTERIOR COLD AC GOOD HEATER ZERO ACCIDENTS HURRY IN TODAY AND CHECK OUT OUR MOST RECENT INVENTORY 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YA413296200202
Stock: 5122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-03-2019
- 92,708 miles
$4,900
National Motors Ridge Rd. - Ellicott City / Maryland
AWD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This 2009 Suzuki SX4 will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545. 21/28 City/Highway MPG 21/28 City/Highway MPG Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB413795100308
Stock: 103594A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,518 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,949
Davidson Gebhardt Chevrolet - Loveland / Colorado
This stunning 2009 Suzuki SX4 AWD Crossover in the White Water finish is a fun, versatile machine. Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 143hp when matched to a 5 Speed Manual transmission for the ultimate in the road control you demand. This All Wheel Drive Crossover is spunky and can still earn you up to 28mpg on the open road! From the polished wheels to the jewel-like headlamps, this SX4 is sleek and seductive.Inside our SX4, you will find a host of amenities to make you smile. Climb into the supportive seats wrapped in luscious cloth. Imagine yourself running your hands over the smooth exterior, gripping the steering wheel that feels like it was made for your hands while you use the full-color navigation system to find your next adventure. On your way, turn up the awesome sound system complete with CD/MP3/WMA with available XM Radio.Some of Suzuki's standard safety features include ABS brakes, a tire pressure monitoring system, LATCH, daytime running lights, and a variety of airbags to grant you peace of mind. This outstanding SX4 is sure to impress your friends while keeping you and your loved ones secure and riding in style. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!At Subaru of Loveland we pride ourselves on our exceptional customer experience and being a business that has been family owned and operated since 1960. We appreciate each and every individual that we have the pleasure of doing business with, and that's why we offer a number of discounts and deals to every customer who purchases a vehicle from Subaru of Loveland.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB413195101812
Stock: U20509A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 134,973 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
Doug Marine Motors - Washington Court House / Ohio
Local Trade In! Clean CARFAX! Includes a 3 month or 3000 mile limited warranty. Call us at 800-928-2872 or email us at dmsales@dougmarinemotors.com for additional details and/or to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB413696201494
Stock: J0239B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet - Rigby / Idaho
The satellite radio system in this Suzuki SX4 Crossover gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. This 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover . with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this Suzuki SX4 Crossover. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this model is easy with the climate control system. This model has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on this Suzuki SX4 Crossover.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB417295101062
Stock: 091062T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 83,939 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
Boulevard Motor Mart - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Navigation, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YC414596200777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
