Used 2008 Suzuki SX4 for Sale Near Me

44 listings
SX4 Reviews & Specs
  • 2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport in Gray
    used

    2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport

    114,369 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2008 Suzuki SX4 in Orange
    used

    2008 Suzuki SX4

    99,007 miles

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover in White
    used

    2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    92,797 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    66,913 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover
    used

    2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    150,102 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport
    used

    2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport

    163,218 miles

    $3,988

    Details
  • 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover
    used

    2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    68,865 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,888

    Details
  • 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover
    used

    2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    Not Provided

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover
    used

    2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    124,769 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,991

    Details
  • 2007 Suzuki SX4 Sport in Orange
    used

    2007 Suzuki SX4 Sport

    115,995 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover
    used

    2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    70,199 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover in Red
    used

    2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    103,582 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover in Orange
    used

    2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    111,563 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover
    used

    2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    92,708 miles

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover
    used

    2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    67,518 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,949

    Details
  • 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover
    used

    2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    134,973 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover in White
    used

    2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2009 Suzuki SX4 Sport
    used

    2009 Suzuki SX4 Sport

    83,939 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki SX4

Overall Consumer Rating
4.4115 Reviews
  • 5
    (62%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Well built car
ibali,06/18/2015
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
Bought this car brand new in January 2009 and owned ever since. The following are the only problems I have had in 6 + years: Year 2: Change radio; CD player sticking (warranty). Year 3: Change power steering pump (made noise) and warranty. Year 6: Change water pump $350 for part and labor. Year 7: Changed wiper arm $80 Year 8: Nothing Year 9: Changed tie rods, idle arms $1,000 150,000 miles.
Report abuse
