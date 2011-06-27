Used 2008 Suzuki SX4 Consumer Reviews

Well built car ibali , 06/18/2015 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 60 of 60 people found this review helpful Bought this car brand new in January 2009 and owned ever since. The following are the only problems I have had in 6 + years: Year 2: Change radio; CD player sticking (warranty). Year 3: Change power steering pump (made noise) and warranty. Year 6: Change water pump $350 for part and labor. Year 7: Changed wiper arm $80 Year 8: Nothing Year 9: Changed tie rods, idle arms $1,000 150,000 miles. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

My Wife Wanted a Reliable AWD Car James Hamilton , 10/01/2015 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) My wife loves the car and she routinely receives compliments from others regarding the styling. From my point of view (husband) the car has been ideal for her as she loves to bird watch and takes the car off highway quite routinely. Also we have had zero problems with the vehicle. This is the second Suzuki we have owned; the first was the Suzuki XL7 but as our kids grew up and moved out we downsized. We recently took the SX4 from Mapleton Utah to Seattle and the ride was comfortable and without incident traveling 75 to 80MPH averaging 28MPG.

Great Choice! Marilyn Miller , 07/29/2018 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Touring Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 4A) I purchased the SX4 Hatchback in 2008 and was looking for a sporty little hatchback that was also good in the snow and reliable. I've owned Honda's, Toyota's and Nissan's over the years, and each had good and bad points. Was curious about the Suzuki - it's funny looking and different, which always appeals to me, and was one of the rare cars that has AWD and a manual transmission. Plus it came with auto climate control, keyless electronic entry, rear window and mirror defrost, auto wipers, cruise control, tire pressure sensors, adjustable tilt steering wheel and surround sound stereo system for under $18k with the top package. I've owned it for 10 years, and it has been the best car with the lowest maintenance costs I've ever owned. Only one dealer recall issue with a sensor in the passenger seat for the air bag sensing which was replaced without issue. Other than that, I've had the tires replaces, had to replace and upgrade the stereo, and regular oil changes and other regular maintenance. One big benefit is that this car has a timing chain, not a timing belt, so you don't have to have it replaced!

over 100,000 and not a problem! diddiegirl , 10/11/2011 I purchased this little car in June on 2008. I drive from Maine to Boston to work over 160 miles at a time. Thankfully I have never had a single problem with the car and I am on only my second set of tires with lots of tread to go. I have put on one set of brake pads and done a lot of oil changes, but that is all. Gas mileage is about 27mpg, but I must say I do not always follow the speed limits! I just read with a different air filter it may increase my mpg, so I'm going to give it a try. Great in the snow and reliable, low maintainance, and room enough for most everything but a sheet of plywood!! :) No complaints here! (ok one, I wish the gas tank were bigger!)