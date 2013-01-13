Used 2013 Suzuki SX4
Pros & Cons
- Hatchback model's affordable AWD system
- generous cargo capacity
- navigation system standard on higher trim levels.
- Suzuki no longer selling cars in the United States
- awkward driving position
- refinement not a strong point
- limited fuel range of AWD model.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2013 Suzuki SX4 is hard to recommend considering the company's decision to no longer sell cars in the United States.
Vehicle overview
Suzuki's 2013 SX4 is a value-laden compact car line that offers a blend of versatility and utility that many of its better-known competitors can't match. In particular, you can get the SX4 as a hatchback, a sedan or as a crossover-themed version of the hatchback called the SX4 Crossover. But those familiar with the Suzuki brand and the merits of its vehicles will be dismayed to learn that the company will stop U.S. vehicle sales after the 2013 model year.
By its own merits, the 2013 Suzuki SX4 is still pretty appealing. The standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is larger and stronger than most of the subcompact cars with which the SX4 competes, and available all-wheel drive is another plus. The downside is that you won't find the SX4 fronting some of the headline-grabbing miles-per-gallon numbers of more frugal -- and let's face it, more modern -- subcompact cars. Still, the SX4's fuel economy isn't awful.
Inside, a higher-than-normal seating position limits available headroom, although this arrangement certainly makes entering and exiting a breeze for average-sized or smaller occupants. The SX4 hatchback models offer the versatility of folding rear seats for hauling oversized items, while the SX4 sedan's trunk capacity is much larger than average. Unfortunately, the SX4's interior design is dated and plain-looking despite this year's new seat fabrics and updated navigation and audio systems.
The subcompact car segment has basked in a recent rash of interesting and refined new models, almost all of which are more polished -- though not necessarily as versatile -- as the 2013 Suzuki SX4. Although it, too, is aging, the 2013 Honda Fit is one of our perennial favorites and certainly matches the SX4 hatchback for versatility. The 2013 Chevrolet Sonic is rewarding to drive (particularly with its plucky optional turbocharged engine) and also is available as a sedan or hatchback, while the Ford Fiesta and 2013 Hyundai Accent mix good driving dynamics with exceptional fuel economy.
Suzuki says all warranties will be honored, and most dealers will continue to offer parts and service. But with everything considered, we'd recommend going with one of the aforementioned alternatives unless the 2013 SX4 really speaks to you.
Suzuki SX4 models
The 2013 Suzuki SX4 is a compact car available in sedan and four-door hatchback body styles. The sedans and the Sportback version of the hatchback are front-wheel-drive only, while the Crossover hatchback is only offered with all-wheel drive.
The sedan is offered in LE, LE Popular Package and Sport SE trims. The LE comes with 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a trip computer, a six-way adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-only steering wheel and a four-speaker audio system with CD player and an auxiliary input jack.
The SX4 LE Popular Package trim adds alloy wheels, a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), remote keyless entry (optional for the LE), cruise control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls.
The sporty SE sedan adds 17-inch alloy wheels, an aero body kit, foglights, Bluetooth phone connectivity and paddle shifters for the automatic transmission. Optional is a premium sound system with USB ports that enables streaming audio, and a navigation system.
The four-door SX4 Sportback hatchback is available for 2013 in a single base trim level. The base model is similarly equipped to the SE sedan trim; the CVT is the only transmission and paddle shifters are standard, but the sedan's optional new premium audio/navigation system is not available.
The all-wheel-drive SX4 Crossover hatchback model is available in base, Premium and Tech Value Package trim levels. The base is aligned with the LE sedan trim, adding 16-inch steel wheels, roof rails, remote keyless entry and a cargo cover. The Premium trim essentially adds the items in the sedan's LE Popular trim. The Tech Value Package comes with the audio/navigation system and Bluetooth.
2013 Highlights
Performance & mpg
All 2013 Suzuki SX4 models are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 150 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque. All base trims and the sedan LE come with a six-speed manual transmission, while other models receive the CVT. When paired with the CVT, the engine's output drops slightly to 148 hp. All SX4s are front-wheel drive except for the Crossover hatchback, which is only offered with all-wheel drive.
EPA fuel economy estimates for the SX4 range from 25 mpg city/32 highway and 28 mpg combined for the base sedan with the CVT (23/33/26 with the manual) down to 23/29/25 for the all-wheel-drive Crossover with the CVT (22/30/25 with the manual). Most cars in this class have better rated fuel economy, but the SX4 has more power.
Safety
Every 2013 Suzuki SX4 comes with antilock disc brakes, front and rear seat side airbags, side curtain airbags for all outboard passengers and stability control.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the SX4 the top rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests but a second-worst score of "Marginal" in roof-strength tests.
Driving
Any of the SX4 variants has reassuring and secure handling, while the Sportback hatch and Sport sedan, with their tighter suspension tuning and larger 17-inch tires amp up the agility, even if the ride quality isn't as plush. There's not much feel to the SX4's steering, though, but its small turning circle makes it feel very maneuverable in tight parking lots and on narrow streets. The 2.0-liter engine has a strong power output, but actual acceleration is merely average due to the car's higher-than-normal curb weight.
Interior
Suzuki's never been a company to pile on flourishes, and the 2013 SX4 is a prime example: Inside, there's not much in the way of extraneous gauges, features or snazzy design. Everything from the gauge cluster to the secondary switches to the audio and climate control system is straightforward, simple and unpretentious to a fault.
If you like an upright, chairlike seating position -- rare in small cars -- the SX4 accommodates that, too, but at the expense of headroom. And with just a tilt function for the steering wheel, some will find it difficult to dial in a truly comfortable seating position.
There's a reason many prefer hatchback small cars, and the 2013 Suzuki SX4 demonstrates why: The Sportback and Crossover models deliver a voluminous 54 cubic feet of cargo capacity with both sections of the 60/40-split rear seatback folded forward. What's equally surprising is the sedan's 15 cubic feet of trunk space, a volume you have to step up to midsize sedans to find. The sedan's rear seat also splits and folds to handle long items.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Most helpful consumer reviews
A well kept secret to owners of Suzuki vehicles because of the quality, reliability, value and performance. The same story or history of the Suzuki Samurai, Sidekick and Geo Tracker. Owners of these vehicles knows these secrets. The only mistake that Suzuki did is the creation of the Grand Vitara creating a 6 cylinder. Grand Vitara's fuel consumption rating is not good. They should kept the 4 cylinder Vitara version. Numerous people are now seeking to own used Samurai, Sidekick and Tracker; its high value price hold. I had a car repair business for 9 yrs. and only one (1) Suzuki that I encountered broken is because the young teenager never had an oil change. Engine Froze.
I purchased this car after owning a 2002 Hyundai Elantra for ten years. I had the choice between this and a 2012 accord, and I chose this. I'm super happy with my decision. This is an awd with excellent gas mileage and lots of ground clearance. I hope the sx4 turns out to be as awesome as my Elantra was. Update 2016: 89,000 miles and no repairs besides oil, brakes, tires. Excellent car
I was devastated when Suzuki shut down in America... I have been looking at the SX4 as the previous year but postpone buying one. When I had constant breakdowns on a Jeep Cherokee with less than 30,000 miles on it, I sold Cherokee and drove across state lines to buy a silver SX4 with 5000 mi. That was 5 years ago. I've had zero problems, this liitle car handles great in snow, has awesome space, looks great.. I get tons of compliments in fact I get people leaving cards on it asking if I'm selling it. I hope to have it for years to come
This car can be started with or without the key in the ignition. Cannot find a local dealer to work on car. Even though I was told Dwayne Lane would continue to work on Suzuki's they claim all the trained service people have left the company. I contacted the dealer I bought the car from and they gave me instructions for an automatic transmission when this car has a manual transmission. I really prefer the dash board features on the 2008 SX4 as opposed to the 2013. I love the visibility with this model. I also like how you can step out of the car instead of crawling out. This model is the perfect size for my family. All new cars are too big for me.
Features & Specs
|Crossover Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|148 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Package
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|150 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|150 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Package
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|2 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|2 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Marginal
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Marginal
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The least-expensive 2013 Suzuki SX4 is the 2013 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,999.
Other versions include:
- Crossover Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,175
- Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $19,349
- Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $16,999
- Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,449
- SportBack 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,349
