Vehicle overview

Suzuki's 2013 SX4 is a value-laden compact car line that offers a blend of versatility and utility that many of its better-known competitors can't match. In particular, you can get the SX4 as a hatchback, a sedan or as a crossover-themed version of the hatchback called the SX4 Crossover. But those familiar with the Suzuki brand and the merits of its vehicles will be dismayed to learn that the company will stop U.S. vehicle sales after the 2013 model year.

By its own merits, the 2013 Suzuki SX4 is still pretty appealing. The standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is larger and stronger than most of the subcompact cars with which the SX4 competes, and available all-wheel drive is another plus. The downside is that you won't find the SX4 fronting some of the headline-grabbing miles-per-gallon numbers of more frugal -- and let's face it, more modern -- subcompact cars. Still, the SX4's fuel economy isn't awful.

Inside, a higher-than-normal seating position limits available headroom, although this arrangement certainly makes entering and exiting a breeze for average-sized or smaller occupants. The SX4 hatchback models offer the versatility of folding rear seats for hauling oversized items, while the SX4 sedan's trunk capacity is much larger than average. Unfortunately, the SX4's interior design is dated and plain-looking despite this year's new seat fabrics and updated navigation and audio systems.

The subcompact car segment has basked in a recent rash of interesting and refined new models, almost all of which are more polished -- though not necessarily as versatile -- as the 2013 Suzuki SX4. Although it, too, is aging, the 2013 Honda Fit is one of our perennial favorites and certainly matches the SX4 hatchback for versatility. The 2013 Chevrolet Sonic is rewarding to drive (particularly with its plucky optional turbocharged engine) and also is available as a sedan or hatchback, while the Ford Fiesta and 2013 Hyundai Accent mix good driving dynamics with exceptional fuel economy.

Suzuki says all warranties will be honored, and most dealers will continue to offer parts and service. But with everything considered, we'd recommend going with one of the aforementioned alternatives unless the 2013 SX4 really speaks to you.