With 150 hp on tap as opposed to its rivals (Nissan Versa Note, 108hp, Honda Fit, 117hp and Mazda 2, 100 hp), this little buggy will get up and scoot! And it has a six, count 'em SIX speed manual transmission! I was looking for a car with a manual to use as a commuter, and was able to buy this 2010 (in 2016) with 71K on it for $2700! I was pretty happy, let me tell you. It has been a blast to drive, even though in central Illinois the roads are pretty straight and flat. The clutch take-up is p-e-r-f-e-c-t and the shifter is smooth and creamy - the nicest and easiest manual I think I've ever driven. I think the Italian design is attractive/cute and this thing zips in and out of traffic lanes and parking spots with ease. I have yet to reach it's handling limits, but will tell you they're very high. This is like a reliable version of the Mini (which has pathetic reliability and costs much, much more). The only things with which I take issue on the car are the sun visors that don't tilt forward enough and block my view (and let sunlight in on the sides) and poor AM radio reception. That, and parts being a little tougher to find since Suzuki (cars) left the country. Still plenty of parts available if you search hard enough, though - and oil filters, air filters, plugs etc are pretty standard sizes so super easy to find. Oh, and insurance is a bit high - higher than my wife's '14 Honda CR-V, for some reason. MPG has been good for me - about 31 mixed 60/40 hwy/city. Plenty of front seat room - I'm 6' tall and 230 lbs and don't feel the least bit crowded - plenty of fore/aft and up/down adjustment. Rear seat room does look tight on legroom, though - so it's probably best for short trips for adults or for mini-me's. After doing my research, the only problem areas on these seem to be an errant airbag light (covered under recall), and the A/C compressor clutch. Most genuine Suzuki's are bulletproof (not the Suzuki-named Daewoo models like Verona, Forenza, etc. though). Anyway, this is my commuter and I'm getting to work with a big grin on my face (not that I'm happy to be at work) and looking forward to my next drive - it's seriously THAT fun.

