Consumer Rating
(15)
2010 Suzuki SX4 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Crossover hatchback's low-cost AWD system, airy cabin, long powertrain warranty, navigation system standard on higher trim levels.
  • Awkward driving position, so-so cabin materials, limited range of AWD model.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Suzuki SX4 certainly merits consideration if you're in need of an affordable all-weather vehicle or are just looking for an inexpensive but practical and feature-packed set of wheels.

Vehicle overview

Suzuki introduced its tall SX4 compact three years ago, and this hatchback (and later sedan) managed to catch our attention thanks to its roomy cabin, generous features list, available all-wheel drive, easy-driving demeanor and low cost. Our few complaints involved its rather tepid performance and below-class-average fuel economy.

This year, Suzuki addresses both gripes with a new, more powerful engine and two new transmissions that help boost fuel mileage by a couple of miles per gallon. A new trim level, the SX4 Sportback, has also been added to the mix. The Sportback is the hatchback model fitted with the performance upgrades of the Sport sedan. These upgrades include a lowered ride height, 17-inch alloy wheels shod with performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension and body styling tweaks.

All SX4s this year gain a new 2.0-liter engine that puts out 150 horsepower (7 more hp than last year). The power gain by itself is not huge, but there's some added spring in the SX4's step thanks to those two new transmissions -- a six-speed manual and a CVT -- which replace last year's five-speed manual and four-speed auto. Other changes this year include a revised front fascia, a new instrument cluster, rear-seat floor vents and enhancements to the navigation system that include weather maps and even airline departure/arrival information.

The 2010 Suzuki SX4 takes the age-old approach of offering more for the money than the segment's established stars. For around the same price as a Honda Fit or Toyota Yaris, the SX4 hatchback gives you a roomy cabin, a more powerful engine, sporty handling, power everything, a quieter highway ride and even available automatic climate control. And we'd definitely take the SX4 sedan over Nissan's Versa or Sentra, though it has tough rivals in the well-equipped Kia Forte, the sporty Mazda 3 and the tried-and-true Honda Civic. All said, the improved 2010 SX4 is a strong contender for the small sedan or hatchback shopper.

2010 Suzuki SX4 models

The 2010 Suzuki SX4 is a compact car available in sedan or hatchback form. The sedan comes in standard and Sport versions, while the hatchback is offered as the base "Crossover" and the uplevel "Sportback." The sedans are front-wheel drive only, as is the Sportback. The Crossover can be had in either front- or all-wheel drive. In lieu of a lengthy options list, the SX4 comes in a multitude of trim levels.

The standard SX4 sedan comes in base, LE and LE Popular trims. Standard features on the base SX4 sedan include 15-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt steering wheel and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, but little else. Should you also want air-conditioning and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack (delayed availability), step up to the LE. The LE with Popular package adds the CVT (in place of the six-speed manual transmission), cruise control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls.

The SX4 Sport sedan comes in S, SE and GTS trims. The S comes with the LE sedan's equipment and adds a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, four-wheel disc brakes, a lower body kit and a navigation system. The SE adds the LE Popular package sedan's features, and Bluetooth is optional. The GTS adds foglights, a rear spoiler, an upgraded audio system (with a six-disc CD changer), upgraded navigation features (MSN traffic, weather and airline flights), keyless entry/ignition and automatic climate control.

The SX4 Crossover comes in base, Technology and Touring AWD trims. The base Crossover comes with the LE sedan's features and adds 16-inch wheels, a roof rack and a rear wiper. The Technology trim adds the LE Popular package sedan's features along with the navigation system. The Touring AWD adds the GTS's features, except it has 16-inch wheels rather than 17s.

The Sportback comes only in loaded GTS trim, which includes the features of the Sport GTS sedan minus the CVT and MSN subscription, both of which are optional.

2010 Highlights

A new variant of the Suzuki SX4 hatchback, the "Sportback," debuts for 2010. With visual tweaks, a firmer suspension and a lowered ride height, the Sportback adds some spice to the SX4 lineup. All SX4 models benefit from a new, more powerful engine and a pair of new transmissions: a six-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission (CVT), the latter of which replaces last year's four-speed automatic. Rounding out the SX4 changes this year are a restyled front fascia, a new instrument cluster, a height-adjustable driver seat, an auxiliary audio jack (delayed availability), a few new navigation features and some renamed trim levels.

Performance & mpg

Power for all Suzuki SX4s comes from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 150 hp and 140 pound-feet of torque. It's connected to a standard six-speed manual transmission or a CVT. When paired to the CVT, the engine's output drops slightly to 148 hp. All SX4s are front-wheel drive except for the Crossover hatchback, which offers an AWD option.

Fuel economy estimates for the SX4 range from 25 mpg city/32 highway and 28 mpg combined for the base sedan with the CVT (23/33/26 with the manual) down to 23/29/25 for the AWD Crossover with the CVT (22/30/25 with the manual).

Safety

Every 2010 Suzuki SX4 comes with antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and head-protecting side curtain airbags for all outboard passengers. Traction and stability control are standard on the Sport GTS sedan, the Sportback and all Crossover trims.

In government crash testing, both SX4 body styles received four stars (out of five) for driver and passenger protection. In side impact tests, the SX4 earned five stars for the driver and four stars for the rear passenger. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the SX4 earned the top rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

Though it has a powerful engine compared to its subcompact competition, the 2010 Suzuki SX4 is still no hot rod. Its typically heavier curb weight negates any advantage, and the 2.0-liter four is predictably light on low-end torque. Nonetheless, acceleration is satisfactory for a small car. The Crossover AWD, due to its smaller fuel tank, also suffers from poor range, with gas station stops a too-frequent annoyance.

The SX4 boasts a smooth, refined ride quality on most surfaces. Big bumps don't upset the suspension much, and its character over broken pavement is firm but composed. With their lower-profile 17-inch tires and firmer suspensions, the Sport versions are the handlers of the lot, with a minimum of body roll through the corners. For vehicles with "Sport" in their names, however, their lack of steering feedback is disappointing.

Interior

The Suzuki SX4's cabin has a clean design with large, three-dial climate control knobs that sit just below a compact, well-labeled stereo. The optional navigation system has a small display screen and an aftermarket look, but it's surprisingly useful. The quality of some interior plastics isn't as high as in some rivals, however.

The SX4 earns high marks for its voluminous headroom, though we've found actual driver comfort a bit hit-or-miss. Some of our editors have found the elevated seating position very comfortable, while others complain about the lack of a telescoping steering wheel. Legroom can be tight for adults seated in back, but the high rear seat cushion provides good thigh support.

In the hatchback, the 60/40-split rear seatbacks flip forward to open up an impressive 54 cubic feet of cargo space, just 3 cubes shy of the marvelous Honda Fit (though the seats don't fold flat like they do in the Fit). The sedan sports a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and offers a generous 15 cubic feet of trunk capacity -- equal to that of many midsize sedans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Suzuki SX4.

5(60%)
4(27%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A good car stuffed up by engineers
ozisx4,06/05/2014
When I studied engineering 30 years ago, one of the first things we were taught was to make frequently serviced components easily accessible. Obviously the engineers at Suzuki did not go to the same university !, try changing the cigarette lighter fuse, you have to dismantle the facia or be a contortionist, try to replace the oil filter, almost impossible to undo and retighten without special tools ! Love the car but hate working on it, also a problem with the paint on the hood, measles !!! Suzuki maintain that they are stone chips despite no similar spots on the guards etc. Suzuki aftersales service SUCKS.
Wonderful little car
Scott,07/02/2016
Crossover 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
With 150 hp on tap as opposed to its rivals (Nissan Versa Note, 108hp, Honda Fit, 117hp and Mazda 2, 100 hp), this little buggy will get up and scoot! And it has a six, count 'em SIX speed manual transmission! I was looking for a car with a manual to use as a commuter, and was able to buy this 2010 (in 2016) with 71K on it for $2700! I was pretty happy, let me tell you. It has been a blast to drive, even though in central Illinois the roads are pretty straight and flat. The clutch take-up is p-e-r-f-e-c-t and the shifter is smooth and creamy - the nicest and easiest manual I think I've ever driven. I think the Italian design is attractive/cute and this thing zips in and out of traffic lanes and parking spots with ease. I have yet to reach it's handling limits, but will tell you they're very high. This is like a reliable version of the Mini (which has pathetic reliability and costs much, much more). The only things with which I take issue on the car are the sun visors that don't tilt forward enough and block my view (and let sunlight in on the sides) and poor AM radio reception. That, and parts being a little tougher to find since Suzuki (cars) left the country. Still plenty of parts available if you search hard enough, though - and oil filters, air filters, plugs etc are pretty standard sizes so super easy to find. Oh, and insurance is a bit high - higher than my wife's '14 Honda CR-V, for some reason. MPG has been good for me - about 31 mixed 60/40 hwy/city. Plenty of front seat room - I'm 6' tall and 230 lbs and don't feel the least bit crowded - plenty of fore/aft and up/down adjustment. Rear seat room does look tight on legroom, though - so it's probably best for short trips for adults or for mini-me's. After doing my research, the only problem areas on these seem to be an errant airbag light (covered under recall), and the A/C compressor clutch. Most genuine Suzuki's are bulletproof (not the Suzuki-named Daewoo models like Verona, Forenza, etc. though). Anyway, this is my commuter and I'm getting to work with a big grin on my face (not that I'm happy to be at work) and looking forward to my next drive - it's seriously THAT fun.
Overall a nice, fun, 4WD SUV
tishpit1,11/01/2013
My father and I co-own this car, bought new, to handle the treacherous roads of Pittsburgh in the winter. It handles very sporty, good tire grip, great in turns. Mileage was a dismal 16 MPG in Pa., but since moving to Florida, now getting 27.6 MPG, but all level driving. Feels roomy up front, tight in rear, and more cargo room than a sedan, but not as good as it could be (fold flat rear seat needed!). Peppy around town and on highway, CVT does a good job. Interior is rather bland and radio quality is poor. But my biggest gripe is regarding the front "A" pillars... causes DANGEROUS blind spots. Poor design on that, and must lean forward and back to see around them. Seats are hard too.
Suzuki is for normal people
oasis,03/17/2010
The Suzuki SX4 Sport is for the ordinary person who wants a car that is priced right. The car looks good and drives well. The cvt is a plus. I have just driven 100 miles without any problems. The car runs a ruff and you will notice this at idle. With the sports wheels you will feel the road bumps. The car does not leak when I drove it through the car wash. Do I recommend it? Yes! The price is the point of sale for this car. So go for it, the car is peppy and a good starter and commuter car. Some sports car enthusiasts will also like this car. 3-16-10 -Oasis
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Suzuki SX4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Suzuki SX4

Used 2010 Suzuki SX4 Overview

The Used 2010 Suzuki SX4 is offered in the following submodels: SX4 Hatchback, SX4 Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan w/Popular Pkg (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Sport SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Sport S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Crossover 4dr Hatchback w/Technology Pkg (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Sport GTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Pkg (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Crossover 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), LE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Touring Pkg (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Crossover 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Sport S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M), SportBack GTS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and SportBack GTS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M).

