Used 2007 Suzuki SX4 for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

This 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD is proudly offered by Trust Auto How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. Why spend more money than you have to? This Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD. This 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. This Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. More information about the 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover AWD: Suzuki has always been a contender in the segment of tall, small cars, and it bolsters that reputation with its roomy SX4 Crossover. Against cars like the Honda Fit and Nissan Versa, its powertrain warranty is tops, and it is the only one to offer AWD--a standard feature. The SX4 also has one of the biggest engines in the class. Now, with the addition of the SX4 Sport sedan, consumers have even more to like about Suzuki's sporty, multi-purpose mover. In 2007, the SX4 received the IntelliChoice Lowest Ownership Cost Award. Interesting features of this model are competitively priced, tall car philosophy creates lots of interior space, Affordable AWD in an attractive package, new sedan body style, and excellent warranty. *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES RECEIVE A 3 MONTH / 4500 MILE POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JS2YB413785100047

Stock: P100047

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2019