Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,763
|$2,951
|$3,602
|Clean
|$1,605
|$2,693
|$3,286
|Average
|$1,288
|$2,176
|$2,655
|Rough
|$971
|$1,659
|$2,024
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Road TRIP Ed 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,987
|$3,270
|$3,974
|Clean
|$1,808
|$2,984
|$3,626
|Average
|$1,451
|$2,411
|$2,930
|Rough
|$1,094
|$1,839
|$2,233
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport 4dr Sedan w/Convenience Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,770
|$2,958
|$3,609
|Clean
|$1,611
|$2,699
|$3,293
|Average
|$1,293
|$2,181
|$2,661
|Rough
|$974
|$1,663
|$2,028
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,765
|$2,954
|$3,604
|Clean
|$1,607
|$2,695
|$3,288
|Average
|$1,289
|$2,178
|$2,657
|Rough
|$972
|$1,661
|$2,025
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport Road TRIP Ed 4dr Sedan w/Touring Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,982
|$3,266
|$3,968
|Clean
|$1,804
|$2,980
|$3,621
|Average
|$1,447
|$2,408
|$2,925
|Rough
|$1,091
|$1,836
|$2,230
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,958
|$3,239
|$3,942
|Clean
|$1,782
|$2,955
|$3,596
|Average
|$1,430
|$2,388
|$2,906
|Rough
|$1,078
|$1,821
|$2,215
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport Road TRIP Ed 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,950
|$3,232
|$3,934
|Clean
|$1,775
|$2,949
|$3,590
|Average
|$1,424
|$2,383
|$2,900
|Rough
|$1,074
|$1,817
|$2,211
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport Road TRIP Ed 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,757
|$2,946
|$3,596
|Clean
|$1,599
|$2,688
|$3,281
|Average
|$1,283
|$2,172
|$2,651
|Rough
|$967
|$1,656
|$2,021
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,742
|$2,929
|$3,578
|Clean
|$1,585
|$2,672
|$3,265
|Average
|$1,272
|$2,160
|$2,638
|Rough
|$959
|$1,647
|$2,011
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Road TRIP Ed 4dr Hatchback w/Touring Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,989
|$3,273
|$3,977
|Clean
|$1,810
|$2,986
|$3,628
|Average
|$1,453
|$2,413
|$2,931
|Rough
|$1,095
|$1,840
|$2,235
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Road TRIP Ed 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,950
|$3,232
|$3,934
|Clean
|$1,775
|$2,949
|$3,590
|Average
|$1,424
|$2,383
|$2,900
|Rough
|$1,074
|$1,817
|$2,211
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,725
|$2,956
|$3,630
|Clean
|$1,570
|$2,697
|$3,312
|Average
|$1,259
|$2,179
|$2,676
|Rough
|$949
|$1,662
|$2,040
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,709
|$2,894
|$3,542
|Clean
|$1,555
|$2,641
|$3,232
|Average
|$1,248
|$2,134
|$2,611
|Rough
|$941
|$1,627
|$1,991
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,630
|$2,590
|$3,117
|Clean
|$1,484
|$2,363
|$2,844
|Average
|$1,191
|$1,909
|$2,298
|Rough
|$898
|$1,456
|$1,751
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 4dr Hatchback w/Touring Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,014
|$3,298
|$4,002
|Clean
|$1,833
|$3,009
|$3,651
|Average
|$1,471
|$2,432
|$2,950
|Rough
|$1,109
|$1,854
|$2,249
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport 4dr Sedan w/Convenience Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,962
|$3,245
|$3,948
|Clean
|$1,786
|$2,961
|$3,602
|Average
|$1,433
|$2,393
|$2,910
|Rough
|$1,080
|$1,824
|$2,218
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Road TRIP Ed 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,757
|$2,946
|$3,596
|Clean
|$1,599
|$2,688
|$3,281
|Average
|$1,283
|$2,172
|$2,651
|Rough
|$967
|$1,656
|$2,021
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport Road TRIP Ed 4dr Sedan w/Convenience Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,987
|$3,270
|$3,974
|Clean
|$1,808
|$2,984
|$3,626
|Average
|$1,451
|$2,411
|$2,930
|Rough
|$1,094
|$1,839
|$2,233
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Convenience Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,787
|$2,976
|$3,627
|Clean
|$1,626
|$2,715
|$3,309
|Average
|$1,305
|$2,194
|$2,674
|Rough
|$984
|$1,673
|$2,038
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport Road TRIP Ed 4dr Sedan w/Touring Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,036
|$3,321
|$4,025
|Clean
|$1,853
|$3,030
|$3,672
|Average
|$1,487
|$2,449
|$2,967
|Rough
|$1,121
|$1,867
|$2,262
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 4dr Hatchback w/Touring Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,960
|$3,242
|$3,945
|Clean
|$1,784
|$2,959
|$3,600
|Average
|$1,431
|$2,391
|$2,908
|Rough
|$1,079
|$1,823
|$2,217
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport 4dr Sedan w/Touring Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,476
|$2,149
|$2,520
|Clean
|$1,344
|$1,960
|$2,299
|Average
|$1,078
|$1,584
|$1,858
|Rough
|$813
|$1,208
|$1,416
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport Road TRIP Ed 4dr Sedan w/Convenience Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,794
|$2,984
|$3,635
|Clean
|$1,632
|$2,723
|$3,317
|Average
|$1,310
|$2,200
|$2,680
|Rough
|$987
|$1,678
|$2,043
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,736
|$2,923
|$3,572
|Clean
|$1,580
|$2,667
|$3,259
|Average
|$1,268
|$2,155
|$2,633
|Rough
|$956
|$1,644
|$2,008
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 4dr Sedan w/Popular Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,785
|$2,974
|$3,625
|Clean
|$1,624
|$2,713
|$3,307
|Average
|$1,303
|$2,193
|$2,672
|Rough
|$982
|$1,672
|$2,037
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,757
|$2,946
|$3,596
|Clean
|$1,599
|$2,688
|$3,281
|Average
|$1,283
|$2,172
|$2,651
|Rough
|$967
|$1,656
|$2,021
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 4dr Sedan w/Popular Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,731
|$2,918
|$3,567
|Clean
|$1,576
|$2,662
|$3,254
|Average
|$1,264
|$2,151
|$2,629
|Rough
|$953
|$1,640
|$2,004
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,950
|$3,232
|$3,934
|Clean
|$1,775
|$2,949
|$3,590
|Average
|$1,424
|$2,383
|$2,900
|Rough
|$1,074
|$1,817
|$2,211
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Road TRIP Ed 4dr Hatchback w/Touring Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,043
|$3,328
|$4,032
|Clean
|$1,859
|$3,037
|$3,679
|Average
|$1,492
|$2,454
|$2,972
|Rough
|$1,125
|$1,871
|$2,266
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Convenience Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,979
|$3,263
|$3,966
|Clean
|$1,802
|$2,977
|$3,618
|Average
|$1,446
|$2,406
|$2,923
|Rough
|$1,090
|$1,835
|$2,229
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Road TRIP Ed 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,794
|$2,984
|$3,635
|Clean
|$1,632
|$2,723
|$3,317
|Average
|$1,310
|$2,200
|$2,680
|Rough
|$987
|$1,678
|$2,043
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Sport 4dr Sedan w/Touring Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,999
|$3,292
|$4,001
|Clean
|$1,819
|$3,004
|$3,650
|Average
|$1,460
|$2,427
|$2,949
|Rough
|$1,100
|$1,851
|$2,248
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Touring Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,982
|$3,266
|$3,968
|Clean
|$1,804
|$2,980
|$3,621
|Average
|$1,447
|$2,408
|$2,925
|Rough
|$1,091
|$1,836
|$2,230
Estimated values
2008 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Touring Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,981
|$3,190
|$3,852
|Clean
|$1,803
|$2,910
|$3,515
|Average
|$1,447
|$2,352
|$2,840
|Rough
|$1,090
|$1,793
|$2,165