Vehicle overview

If we were to sum up Suzuki's approach to its 2011 SX4, it'd pretty much be "bang-for-the-buck." To help the SX4 sedan and four-door hatchback stand out in an overcrowded compact category, the company has loaded most models up with plenty of standard features and upscale options, including automatic climate control, heated seats, a navigation system, all-wheel drive and even rear-seat side airbags. Add a powerful engine and an affordable MSRP that can be thousands less than some of its competitors and you have a rather tempting package.

Of course, both SX4 sedans and hatchbacks have their downsides. The tall seating position may be friendly for shorter drivers or those yearning for some semblance of an SUV-like view of the road, but taller drivers may lament the lack of legroom and a telescoping steering wheel. The SX4 sedan lacks stability control, which is a must-have safety feature, while all models have an interior that's starting to look and feel old compared to newer subcompacts.

While those negatives haven't been enough to turn us off in the past, the recent arrival of several excellent new competitors does make the 2011 Suzuki SX4 somewhat less attractive. The 2011 Ford Fiesta is more rewarding to drive and comes with unique high-tech features. The 2011 Honda Fit is a versatility and passenger space champ, while the Kia Soul is a funky alternative to them all. One can also consider a size class up, with models like the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, 2011 Hyundai Elantra and all-wheel-drive Subaru Impreza. But if your priority is getting a lot of car for a little dough, the SX4 is worth a look.