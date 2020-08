Used 2013 Suzuki SX4 for Sale Near Me

Toyota of Kirkland - Kirkland / Washington

Features: 2013 Suzuki SX4 Premium Sunlight Copper Metallic AWD 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V 148 hp CVTAWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 45716 miles below market average! 23/29 City/Highway MPGCome to www.ToyotaofKirkland.com To See Our Specials!!!Call 425-814-9696 For help with any of our Departments.See us on our Facebook Page!!We have a Google 4.5 Star Rating!!! Our Customers Love Us! We are customer friendly and will treat you and your family the way you deserve.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Suzuki SX4 Crossover Premium with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JS2YB5A30D6100756

Stock: 2044475B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020