Slightly higher ride heights and the practicality and cabin space provided by crossovers and SUVs make them some of the most popular vehicles on the road today. So, there are plenty of options from nearly every automaker, including unibody car-based crossovers like the Ford Bronco Sport and truck-based body-on-frame SUVs like the Chevrolet Tahoe. With average new car transaction prices approaching $50,000, finding the right SUV, depending on size and price, can be challenging regardless of your needs or budget. Let us help you find the right crossovers and SUVs to consider first, especially if you're looking for the best bang for your buck. Remember that entry prices for most of these vehicles mean few standard features, and fully loaded models will be much more expensive.