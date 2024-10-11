Skip to main content

Cheapest New SUVs for 2024-2025

We list the cheapest SUVs on sale in all sizes

October 11th, 2024

Slightly higher ride heights and the practicality and cabin space provided by crossovers and SUVs make them some of the most popular vehicles on the road today. So, there are plenty of options from nearly every automaker, including unibody car-based crossovers like the Ford Bronco Sport and truck-based body-on-frame SUVs like the Chevrolet Tahoe. With average new car transaction prices approaching $50,000, finding the right SUV, depending on size and price, can be challenging regardless of your needs or budget. Let us help you find the right crossovers and SUVs to consider first, especially if you're looking for the best bang for your buck. Remember that entry prices for most of these vehicles mean few standard features, and fully loaded models will be much more expensive.

Cheapest subcompact SUVs

  1. Starting price (includes destination):
    $21,295
    Fuel economy:
    up to 31 mpg combined

    2024 Hyundai Venue

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  2. Starting price (includes destination):
    $21,315
    Fuel economy:
    up to 30 mpg combined

    2024 Kia Soul

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  3. Starting price (includes destination):
    $21,495
    Fuel economy:
    up to 30 mpg combined

    2024 Chevrolet Trax

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale

  4. Compare Subcompact SUVs

    Compare these vehicles
Also Consider
Advertisement
2025 Hyundai TUCSON
Learn More 
Hyundaiusa.com

Cheapest compact SUVs

  1. Starting price (includes destination):
    $27,840
    Fuel economy:
    up to 26 mpg combined

    2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  2. Starting price (includes destination):
    $28,415
    Fuel economy:
    28 mpg combined

    2024 Kia Sportage

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  3. Starting price (includes destination):
    $29,995
    Fuel economy:
    up to 27 mpg combined

    2024 Jeep Compass

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale

  4. Compare Compact SUVs

    Compare these vehicles

Cheapest midsize SUVs

  1. Starting price (includes destination):
    $29,890
    Fuel economy:
    27 mpg combined

    2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  2. Starting price (includes destination):
    $30,240
    Fuel economy:
    up to 28 mpg combined

    2024 Subaru Outback

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  3. Starting price (includes destination):
    $33,365
    Fuel economy:
    26 mpg combined

    2024 Kia Sorento

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale

  4. Compare Midsize SUVs

    Compare these vehicles

Cheapest large SUVs

  1. Starting price (includes destination):
    $57,730
    Fuel economy:
    up to 16 mpg combined

    2024 Nissan Armada

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  2. Starting price (includes destination):
    $57,970
    Fuel economy:
    up to 19 mpg combined

    2024 Ford Expedition

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  3. Starting price (includes destination):
    $58,195
    Fuel economy:
    up to 24 mpg combined

    2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale

  4. Compare Large SUVs

    Compare these vehicles
Selected 0 vehicles for comparison
by Connor Hoffman

Related Articles

  1. Best Luxury SUVs
  2. Best Midsize SUVs
  3. Best Small SUVs

Related information

Best vehicles by type

Best SUVs by category

Best trucks by category

Best cars by category

Other models