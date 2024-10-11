At this low price point, some car-based crossovers don't offer all-wheel drive like traditional SUVs. The Hyundai Venue, a small and boxy subcompact SUV, is one of these vehicles and is only available with front-wheel drive. The base SE model starts at just …

over $20,000 and, similar to other cars in this price range, it has cloth seats. (Synthetic leather is available.) The cheapest model also has an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and lane keeping assistance, all tremendous standard features.