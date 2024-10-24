Skip to main content

The Best 7-Seat SUVs

These are the best three-row SUVs in all sizes

October 24th, 2024

A three-row SUV can be the perfect vehicle for when you need to transport the whole family and their sports equipment, head off on a cross-country road trip, or simply need extra space for runs to the home improvement store. If you're considering upgrading to a seven- or eight-seat SUV, numerous options are available, ranging from smaller three-row vehicles like the Kia Sorento to larger luxury options such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS. We've gathered Edmunds experts' picks for the best three-row SUVs to help simplify your three-row SUV purchase. Trust us, there are many options to sift through, including some hybrid and plug-in hybrids. If you want to see a list of the best three-row electric SUVs on the market, take a look at "7-Seater Electric SUVs" for more recommendations.

Small 7-seat SUVs

  1. Starting MSRP:
    $33,365
    Cargo space:
    12.6 cubic feet behind the third row; 45 cubic feet behind the second row; 75.5 cubic feet behind the first row

    2025 Kia Sorento

  2. Starting MSRP:
    $36,615
    Cargo space:
    14.6 cubic feet behind the third row; 40.5 cubic feet behind the second row; 79.6 cubic feet behind the first row

    2025 Hyundai Santa Fe

  3. Starting MSRP:
    $28,890
    Cargo space:
    11.7 cubic feet behind the third row; 33.5 cubic feet behind the second row; 64.3 cubic feet behind the first row

    2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

  4. Compare Small 7-seat SUVs

Also Consider
Midsize 7-seat SUVs

  1. Starting MSRP:
    $37,555
    Cargo space:
    21 cubic feet behind the third row; 46 cubic feet behind the second row; 87 cubic feet behind the first row

    2025 Kia Telluride

  2. Starting MSRP:
    $38,045
    Cargo space:
    18 cubic feet behind the third row; 45.8 cubic feet behind the second row; 86.4 cubic feet behind the first row

    2024 Hyundai Palisade

  3. Starting MSRP:
    $44,715
    Cargo space:
    20.6 cubic feet behind the third row; 57.9 cubic feet behind the second row; 97.5 cubic feet behind the first row

    2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

  4. Compare Midsize 7-seat SUVs

Large 7-seat SUVs

  1. Starting MSRP:
    $60,195
    Cargo space:
    25.5 cubic feet behind the third row; 72.6 cubic feet behind the second row; 122.9 cubic feet behind the first row

    2024 GMC Yukon

  2. Starting MSRP:
    $61,195
    Cargo space:
    41.5 cubic feet behind the third row; 93.8 cubic feet behind the second row; 144.7 cubic feet behind the first row

    2024 Chevrolet Suburban

  3. Compare Large 7-seat SUVs

Midsize luxury 7-seat SUVs

  1. Starting MSRP:
    $64,250
    Cargo space:
    10.3 cubic feet behind the third row; 40.2 cubic feet behind the second row; 76.9 cubic feet behind the first row

    2024 Lexus MDX

  2. Starting MSRP:
    $61,695
    Cargo space:
    14.2 cubic feet behind the third row; 36 cubic feet behind the second row; 69.6 cubic feet behind the first row

    2025 Audi Q7

  3. Compare Midsize luxury 7-seat SUVs

Large luxury 7-seat SUVs

  1. Starting MSRP:
    $90,350
    Cargo space:
    17.4 cubic feet behind the third row; 42.7 cubic feet behind the second row; 84.7 cubic feet behind the first row

    2025 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

  2. Starting MSRP:
    $85,260
    Cargo space:
    19.3 cubic feet behind the third row; 57.5 cubic feet behind the second row; 103.3 cubic feet behind the first row

    2024 Lincoln Navigator

  3. Compare Large luxury 7-seat SUVs

by Connor Hoffman

