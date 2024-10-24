The Best 7-Seat SUVs

If you're looking for a third row but don't want to spend the high dollars that full-size SUVs like the Ford Expedition command, then the Kia Sorento is worth a look. It's smaller and has less interior space than the larger Telluride, but unlike the Telluride, …

hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions are available. Kia also offers a long list of standard features in the Sorento, including wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keeping assistance, and multiple USB charging ports for passengers.