The Best 7-Seat SUVs

A three-row SUV can be the perfect vehicle for when you need to transport the whole family and their sports equipment, head off on a cross-country road trip, or simply need extra space for runs to the home improvement store. If you're considering upgrading to a seven- or eight-seat SUV, numerous options are available, ranging from smaller three-row vehicles like the Kia Sorento to larger luxury options such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS. We've gathered Edmunds experts' picks for the best three-row SUVs to help simplify your three-row SUV purchase. Trust us, there are many options to sift through, including some hybrid and plug-in hybrids. If you want to see a list of the best three-row electric SUVs on the market, take a look at "7-Seater Electric SUVs" for more recommendations.
If you're looking for a third row but don't want to spend the high dollars that full-size SUVs like the Ford Expedition command, then the Kia Sorento is worth a look. It's smaller and has less interior space than the larger Telluride, but unlike the Telluride,… hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions are available. Kia also offers a long list of standard features in the Sorento, including wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keeping assistance, and multiple USB charging ports for passengers.
The Hyundai Santa Fe doesn't look anything like it used to. The new model's Range Rover-like appearance helps it stand out in the school pickup line. It has plenty of room for passengers and cargo, even with the third row up, and offers gas, hybrid, and… plug-in hybrid models. Remember that the third rows in these smaller SUVs are typically only comfortable for younger kids.
One of the least expensive ways to get a third row of seats is by grabbing the keys to a Mitsubishi Outlander. It's not the nicest or roomiest three-row by any means, but the Outlander shares a platform with the popular Nissan Rogue, which is only sold with… two rows. So, the Outlander benefits from the Nissan's roomy and tech-filled cabin and comfortable ride, but don't plan on bringing much on a road trip if you're a family of five or more since there's not much space behind the third row.
We often recommend the Kia Telluride to friends and family who need a three-row SUV because it's one of the best. It feels like a luxury SUV that costs twice as much, and it's larger and has more features than the Sorento, so adults can actually sit in the… third row. The only downside is that there is only one powertrain and no hybrid or plug-in-hybrid options like the Sorento.
If you can't find a Kia Telluride, the Hyundai Palisade is the next best thing. These two three-row SUVs share a platform, engines, and in-cabin tech, but the Palisade takes an even more luxurious approach and has slightly less cargo capacity. Fewer trims and… options are available, too, and expect the Palisade's starting prices to be a touch higher than the Kia's. Still, you can't go wrong with either option.
There are a few similarities between the new Toyota Grand Highlander and a standard Highlander. For starters, the Grand Highlander has one of the most adult-friendly third rows on the market; it has 5.5 inches more third-row legroom compared to the regular… Highlander. Its cargo hold is also now one of the largest in the class, and an available Hybrid Max engine returns up to 36 mpg combined.
Large truck-based SUVs sometimes come with a few compromises, but the GMC Yukon has a comfortable ride and a roomy interior, making it one of the best picks for a full-size three-row. The Yukon doesn't offer all of the niceties as the Cadillac Escalade, but… it's nicer than the Chevy Tahoe, and an adaptive suspension and air springs are available. With useful driver-assist features, the Yukon is a great choice for hauling the family and gear and even towing up to 8,100 pounds with the available diesel engine.
The Chevrolet Suburban is the stretched version of the full-size Tahoe SUV. It is 15 inches longer and has 16 cubic feet of additional cargo room behind the third-row seats, making it one of the most spacious vehicles that isn't a van. General Motors recently… moved to an independent rear suspension setup on its full-size SUVs (Tahoe, Yukon, Escalade, etc.), which translates to even more room in the back of the Suburban, plus a smoother ride.
The Lexus GX radically differs from before, with a body and frame similar to the new Toyota Land Cruiser. However, the Land Cruiser only has two rows of seats, while the GX gets an optional third row. It's not the roomiest third row by any means, but this… three-row luxury SUV is extremely capable on- and off-road with electronically disconnecting sway bars, full-time four-wheel drive, and a powerful V6 engine.
The Audi Q7 is one of Edmunds' favorite luxury three-row SUVs thanks to its high-end interior, long list of tech features, and composed ride. However, a huge downside is that the Q7 has less cargo space and third-row legroom than many competitors. Still, the… Q7 is one of the most agile three-rows on the market, especially the SQ7 sport model.
The Mercedes-Benz GLS is the brand's largest SUV, and one of the best luxury three-rows money can buy. The rearmost seats have plenty of room for passengers, and the cargo hold is spacious. Mercedes-Benz also has one of the best infotainment systems in the… business, so the GLS is full of amazing tech, making it an extremely comfortable road tripper.
If you're looking for a large luxury SUV that can tow, look no further than the Lincoln Navigator. It has a smooth ride, plush interior, and loads of standard tech features, and it can pull up to 8,700 pounds. Among luxury SUVs, only the Jeep Grand Wagoneer… can tow more, and if you need more space, check out the stretched Navigator L model.