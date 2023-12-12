7-Seater Electric SUVs Available Now and In the Near Future

Tesla Model Y

It might be a surprise to hear that the Model Y offers a third row because of its compact size, but there are a few things to know before you click on that order button. The optional third row is only available on the midlevel Long Range model, meaning you can't get it on the affordable base Model Y or on the top Performance version. If that's not a deal-breaker, then its size might be. The third row is small and is only recommended for children — and short ones at that, due to the tight headroom. The third row also significantly reduces cargo space when the seats are upright.

If you can live with the Model Y's tiny third row, then you'll likely be pleased with the most popular electric SUV on the market. The Long Range model provides a lengthy EPA-estimated range of 330 miles, access to Tesla's vast Supercharger network of fast-charging stations, and a long list of standard features. But if you're a fan of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, you'll be disappointed by the Model Y's lack of it.

Cargo space: 12.8 cubic feet behind the third row; 26.6 cubic feet behind the second row; 4.1 cubic feet in the front trunk