Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Ltd L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD w/Nav (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,007
|$3,812
|$4,257
|Clean
|$2,738
|$3,476
|$3,881
|Average
|$2,201
|$2,805
|$3,130
|Rough
|$1,664
|$2,134
|$2,379
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD w/Nav (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,445
|$4,892
|$5,685
|Clean
|$3,138
|$4,461
|$5,184
|Average
|$2,522
|$3,600
|$4,181
|Rough
|$1,907
|$2,738
|$3,177
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,926
|$4,177
|$4,863
|Clean
|$2,664
|$3,809
|$4,434
|Average
|$2,142
|$3,074
|$3,576
|Rough
|$1,619
|$2,338
|$2,718
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,919
|$5,740
|$6,737
|Clean
|$3,569
|$5,235
|$6,142
|Average
|$2,869
|$4,224
|$4,954
|Rough
|$2,169
|$3,213
|$3,765
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,585
|$5,070
|$5,884
|Clean
|$3,265
|$4,623
|$5,365
|Average
|$2,625
|$3,731
|$4,326
|Rough
|$1,985
|$2,838
|$3,288
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,079
|$4,419
|$5,152
|Clean
|$2,804
|$4,030
|$4,698
|Average
|$2,254
|$3,252
|$3,788
|Rough
|$1,705
|$2,473
|$2,879
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Nav, VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,449
|$6,152
|$7,088
|Clean
|$4,052
|$5,611
|$6,463
|Average
|$3,257
|$4,527
|$5,212
|Rough
|$2,463
|$3,444
|$3,961
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,300
|$5,873
|$6,737
|Clean
|$3,916
|$5,356
|$6,142
|Average
|$3,148
|$4,321
|$4,954
|Rough
|$2,380
|$3,287
|$3,765
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,273
|$6,122
|$7,135
|Clean
|$3,892
|$5,583
|$6,505
|Average
|$3,129
|$4,505
|$5,246
|Rough
|$2,365
|$3,427
|$3,987
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Ltd L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD w/Nav, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,827
|$5,375
|$6,224
|Clean
|$3,485
|$4,901
|$5,675
|Average
|$2,802
|$3,955
|$4,576
|Rough
|$2,118
|$3,008
|$3,478
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,262
|$4,685
|$5,465
|Clean
|$2,971
|$4,272
|$4,982
|Average
|$2,388
|$3,447
|$4,018
|Rough
|$1,806
|$2,622
|$3,054
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,920
|$4,147
|$4,820
|Clean
|$2,659
|$3,782
|$4,395
|Average
|$2,138
|$3,051
|$3,544
|Rough
|$1,616
|$2,321
|$2,694
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD w/Nav, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,484
|$4,941
|$5,740
|Clean
|$3,173
|$4,506
|$5,233
|Average
|$2,551
|$3,636
|$4,220
|Rough
|$1,929
|$2,766
|$3,208
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD w/Nav, VDC (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,360
|$6,043
|$6,966
|Clean
|$3,971
|$5,511
|$6,351
|Average
|$3,192
|$4,446
|$5,122
|Rough
|$2,413
|$3,382
|$3,893
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD w/VDC (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,958
|$5,870
|$6,917
|Clean
|$3,604
|$5,354
|$6,307
|Average
|$2,898
|$4,320
|$5,086
|Rough
|$2,191
|$3,286
|$3,865