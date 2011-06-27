  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Ltd L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD w/Nav (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,007$3,812$4,257
Clean$2,738$3,476$3,881
Average$2,201$2,805$3,130
Rough$1,664$2,134$2,379
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD w/Nav (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,445$4,892$5,685
Clean$3,138$4,461$5,184
Average$2,522$3,600$4,181
Rough$1,907$2,738$3,177
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,926$4,177$4,863
Clean$2,664$3,809$4,434
Average$2,142$3,074$3,576
Rough$1,619$2,338$2,718
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,919$5,740$6,737
Clean$3,569$5,235$6,142
Average$2,869$4,224$4,954
Rough$2,169$3,213$3,765
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,585$5,070$5,884
Clean$3,265$4,623$5,365
Average$2,625$3,731$4,326
Rough$1,985$2,838$3,288
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,079$4,419$5,152
Clean$2,804$4,030$4,698
Average$2,254$3,252$3,788
Rough$1,705$2,473$2,879
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Nav, VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,449$6,152$7,088
Clean$4,052$5,611$6,463
Average$3,257$4,527$5,212
Rough$2,463$3,444$3,961
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,300$5,873$6,737
Clean$3,916$5,356$6,142
Average$3,148$4,321$4,954
Rough$2,380$3,287$3,765
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,273$6,122$7,135
Clean$3,892$5,583$6,505
Average$3,129$4,505$5,246
Rough$2,365$3,427$3,987
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I Ltd L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD w/Nav, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,827$5,375$6,224
Clean$3,485$4,901$5,675
Average$2,802$3,955$4,576
Rough$2,118$3,008$3,478
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,262$4,685$5,465
Clean$2,971$4,272$4,982
Average$2,388$3,447$4,018
Rough$1,806$2,622$3,054
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,920$4,147$4,820
Clean$2,659$3,782$4,395
Average$2,138$3,051$3,544
Rough$1,616$2,321$2,694
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD w/Nav, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,484$4,941$5,740
Clean$3,173$4,506$5,233
Average$2,551$3,636$4,220
Rough$1,929$2,766$3,208
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD w/Nav, VDC (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,360$6,043$6,966
Clean$3,971$5,511$6,351
Average$3,192$4,446$5,122
Rough$2,413$3,382$3,893
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD w/VDC (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,958$5,870$6,917
Clean$3,604$5,354$6,307
Average$2,898$4,320$5,086
Rough$2,191$3,286$3,865
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Subaru Outback on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,664 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,809 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Subaru Outback. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Subaru Outback and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Subaru Outback ranges from $1,619 to $4,863, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Subaru Outback is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.