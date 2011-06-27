1993 Subaru Justy Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$672 - $1,598
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
The base Justy gets a larger engine that increases horsepower to GL standards.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Subaru Justy.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jimmy G,11/05/2005
FWD, 5 speed, 4 wheel independent suspension, huge cargo capacity relative to size. A light, responsive, nimble blast to drive anywhere except freeways (boring). Great fun to drive rally style in rain and snow! Kumho replacement tires made it great year-round. It's 2005 and my 1993 (always in Northern Ohio) has NO rust! ONLY weak point - the seal between engine and transmission that seems to fail about every 50,000 miles. If only someone sold cars like this in America!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Subaru Justy features & specs
MPG
24 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
73 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
28 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
73 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
28 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
73 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
28 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
73 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
