1991 Subaru Justy Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$670 - $1,592
Used Justy for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
The Subaru Justy is unchanged.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Subaru Justy.
Most helpful consumer reviews
bigzurn08,02/23/2008
The Subaru Justy is a good car that has a lot to offer, such as great fuel economy, surprisingly attractive interior, rear seat folds down for lots of room, feels solid on the road and is well suited for daily commuting. Probably not the best candidate for interstate travel as the lack of power. But overall great for a college student, and you can't beat that 35 mpg.
thatcarguy,05/01/2020
GL 2dr Hatchback 4WD
How dare the previous reviewer give the SOLID Justy only 2.5 stars. He extols it's virtues and then gives her only 2.5 stars? BLASPHEMY! These cool hatches have 4wd, a rock solid(keep clean oil in her) 3 banger 1200cc engine, and the ability to carry what you need for a low price. Did I mention 4wd? its on the fly with a push of a button nicely located on the stick shift. Hotness! These will be classics one day and will finally get the respect they deserve!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Subaru Justy features & specs
MPG
28 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
73 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
25 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
73 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
28 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
66 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
25 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
73 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Justy
Related Used 1991 Subaru Justy info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
- 2020 Subaru WRX
- 2020 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 BRZ