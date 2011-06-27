  1. Home
1994 Subaru Justy Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Continuously variable transmission is no longer available. Base models gain a standard rear-window defroster. Last year for the Justy runabout.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best little car I've ever owned
Chris A.,09/18/2019
DL 2dr Hatchback
This was a tough little car that was really fun to drive. I loved mine. I don't know about these mileage estimates; mine gave me 40 to 45 mpg reliably.
Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
73 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Subaru Justy Overview

The Used 1994 Subaru Justy is offered in the following submodels: Justy Hatchback. Available styles include DL 2dr Hatchback, and GL 4dr Hatchback 4WD.

