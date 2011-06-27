1994 Subaru Justy Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Continuously variable transmission is no longer available. Base models gain a standard rear-window defroster. Last year for the Justy runabout.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Chris A.,09/18/2019
DL 2dr Hatchback
This was a tough little car that was really fun to drive. I loved mine. I don't know about these mileage estimates; mine gave me 40 to 45 mpg reliably.
MPG
28 city / 33 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
73 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
24 city / 29 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
73 hp @ 5600 rpm
