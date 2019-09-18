  1. Home
1994 Subaru Justy
1994 Highlights

Continuously variable transmission is no longer available. Base models gain a standard rear-window defroster. Last year for the Justy runabout.

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Best little car I've ever owned
Chris A.,
DL 2dr Hatchback

This was a tough little car that was really fun to drive. I loved mine. I don't know about these mileage estimates; mine gave me 40 to 45 mpg reliably.

DL 2dr Hatchback features & specs
DL 2dr Hatchback
N/A
MPG 28 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
73 hp @ 5600 rpm
GL 4dr Hatchback 4WD features & specs
GL 4dr Hatchback 4WD
N/A
MPG 24 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
73 hp @ 5600 rpm
Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

Is the Subaru Justy a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1994 Justy both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Subaru Justy fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Justy gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg to 30 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Justy ranges from 9.8 to 9.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Subaru Justy. Learn more

Is the Subaru Justy reliable?

To determine whether the Subaru Justy is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Justy. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Justy's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1994 Subaru Justy a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1994 Subaru Justy is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1994 Justy is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1994 Subaru Justy?

The least-expensive 1994 Subaru Justy is the 1994 Subaru Justy GL 4dr Hatchback 4WD. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Subaru Justy?

    If you're interested in the Subaru Justy, the next question is, which Justy model is right for you? Justy variants include DL 2dr Hatchback, and GL 4dr Hatchback 4WD. For a full list of Justy models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    The Used 1994 Subaru Justy is offered in the following submodels: Justy Hatchback. Available styles include DL 2dr Hatchback, and GL 4dr Hatchback 4WD.

    What do people think of the 1994 Subaru Justy?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1994 Subaru Justy and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1994 Justy 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1994 Justy.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Subaru Justy for sale near.

    Can't find a new 1994 Subaru Justys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Subaru Justy for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,123.

    Find a new Subaru for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,103.

