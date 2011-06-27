  1. Home
Used 1993 Subaru Justy Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Justy
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$767 - $1,823
Way Ahead of It's Time -The Anti-SUV

Jimmy G, 11/05/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

FWD, 5 speed, 4 wheel independent suspension, huge cargo capacity relative to size. A light, responsive, nimble blast to drive anywhere except freeways (boring). Great fun to drive rally style in rain and snow! Kumho replacement tires made it great year-round. It's 2005 and my 1993 (always in Northern Ohio) has NO rust! ONLY weak point - the seal between engine and transmission that seems to fail about every 50,000 miles. If only someone sold cars like this in America!

