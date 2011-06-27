Used 2017 Kia K900 for Sale Near Me
- $25,998Great Deal | $1,039 below market
2017 Kia K900 Premium V622,279 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Albuquerque - Open By Appointment Only - Albuquerque / New Mexico
Price assumes final purchase will be made in NM, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia K900 Premium V6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALT4D35H6035123
Stock: 19017232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,000Great Deal
2017 Kia K900 Premium V642,013 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
World Car Mazda North - San Antonio / Texas
**PANORAMIC SUNROOF**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR**, **REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT**, **TRI ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL**, **MEMORY EQUIPMENT**, **HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS**, **HEATED REAR SEATS**, **POWER DRIVER'S SEAT**, **PARKING ASSIST**, **RAIN SENSING WIPERS**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **LED LIGHTS**, **HID LIGHTS**, **FOG LIGHTS**, **PUSH BUTTON START**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **18" ALLOY WHEELS**.CARFAX One-Owner.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Snow White Pearl 2017 Kia K900 Premium w/ Sunroof, Leather, Nav & Tri Zone Auto Climate Premium**ABS BRAKES**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CD PLAYER**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **NAVIGATION**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **POWER SUNROOF**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **REAR AIR CONDITIONING**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **TRACTION CONTROL**, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & Cooled Multi-Adjustable Buckets, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SiriusXM Audio w/Nav System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Ventilated front seats.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia K900 Premium V6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALT4D33H6035623
Stock: PK035623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- Price Drop$21,499Good Deal | $5,493 below market
2017 Kia K900 Premium V641,561 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars of Tucson - Tucson / Arizona
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Kia K900 Premium
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia K900 Premium V6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D35H6034504
Stock: V1974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- $25,998Good Deal | $1,003 below market
2017 Kia K900 Premium V619,878 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Town Center - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Kennesaw / Georgia
Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia K900 Premium V6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALT4D32H6035628
Stock: 19225268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $26,998Fair Deal
2017 Kia K900 Premium V621,079 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Jacksonville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jacksonville / Florida
Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia K900 Premium V6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALT4D38H6035133
Stock: 19217518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $25,000
2017 Kia K900 Premium V630,187 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Becker Autos & Trailers - Beloit / Kansas
<b>Equipment</b> The state of the art park assist system will guide you easily into any spot. Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. Protect this large car from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. This Kia K900 shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. It has a 3.8 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on it. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. With the adjustable lumbar support in the vehicle your back will love you. The Kia K900 is equipped with a gasoline engine. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This vehicle is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel. Light weight alloy wheels on this unit are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. <b>Additional Information</b> See all of our inventory at beckerautos.com! Call/Text 785-534-1227! Nationwide competitive pricing. Make us an offer!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia K900 Premium V6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D3XH6035017
Stock: 17BAT5017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- Price Drop$26,111Fair Deal | $884 below market
2017 Kia K900 Premium V624,298 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Stevenson-Hendrick Honda Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
Look at this 2017 Kia K900 Premium. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.8 L/231 engine will keep you going. This Kia K900 comes equipped with these options: WHEEL LOCKS, CARGO MAT, BRIGHT SILVER, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Valet Function, UVO Luxury Services Tracker System, and UVO Luxury Services Selective Service Internet Access. Online
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia K900 Premium V6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALT4D36H6035518
Stock: P5544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $26,998Fair Deal
2017 Kia K900 Premium V623,815 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Roswell - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Roswell / Georgia
Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia K900 Premium V6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALT4D38H6035617
Stock: 19225284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,850Great Deal | $3,089 below market
Certified 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V650,382 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Greenway Kia West - Orlando / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D35G6032573
Stock: KT20563B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $21,000Great Deal | $2,999 below market
Certified 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V655,982 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Atlanta West Kia - Lithia Springs / Georgia
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! V6 Aurora Black Pearl Clean CARFAX. 17/26 City/Highway MPG 2016 Kia K900 Luxury
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D3XG6032200
Stock: 219517A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- Price Drop$22,000Great Deal | $2,583 below market
2016 Kia K900 Luxury V848,863 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Patriot Chevrolet Buick - Bartlesville / Oklahoma
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Snow White Pearl 2016 Kia K900 Luxury RWD 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 DGI DOHC Come see us on Highway 75 in Bartlesville, USA for the deal of a lifetime! We will not be undersold on any pre-owned car, truck, or SUV! Remember, our low overhead means we have lower prices! Avoid the big city hassle and come enjoy the small-town atmosphere with big city selection! Come see your friends in Bartlesville today! Or visit our digital showroom at www.BartlesvilleChevy.com today! Reviews: * Generous interior space and standard features for the price; whisper-quiet cabin; soft, old-school-luxury ride quality; generous warranty coverage; ample power from Kia's own V8 engine. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V8 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D44G6031191
Stock: PC2450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $25,490Good Deal | $493 below market
Certified 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V623,654 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lev Kia of Framingham - Framingham / Massachusetts
This clean Autocheck history, one-owner 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 RWD features the Lexicon Logic 7 surround sound audio AM/FM/HD/CD System with 17-speakers and satellite radio rapability and USB/Aux inputs, panoramic sunroof, front and rear camera display, front and fear parking sensors with park guide system, Nappa leather seats, power front seats with memory, heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats, heated and power adjustable steering wheel with paddles shifters, automatic HID headlights with dynamic bending light, heated power-folding mirrors with memory and auto-dimming, navigation, rear side window sunshades, rear window power sunshade, dual zone automatic climate control with rear controls in center armrest, Smart power trunk lid, trunk pass-through, keyless igntion and Smart keyless entry, LED daytime running lights, LED positioning and foglights, LED tail lights, rain sensing wipers, electronic parking brake, and more! This car has never been smoked in!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D35G6032654
Stock: LP2965
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- $21,987Good Deal
2016 Kia K900 Luxury V630,701 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Covert Chevrolet of Hutto - Hutto / Texas
Check out this 2016 Kia K900 Luxury Full Size Sedan... RWD...V6, 8-Speed Automatic...So Much Leg Room! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D38G6032180
Stock: F200641B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- $26,990Good Deal | $972 below market
Certified 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V829,118 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lev Kia of Framingham - Framingham / Massachusetts
This clean Autocheck history, one-owner 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V8 with RWD features the Lexicon Logic 7 surround sound audio AM/FM/HD/CD System with 17-speakers and satellite radio rapability and USB/Aux inputs, panoramic sunroof, surround view camera display, 19-inch chrome wheels, front and fear parking sensors with park guide system, drive mode selection, Nappa leather seats, power front seats with memory, heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats, heated and power adjustable steering wheel with paddles shifters, automatic LED headlights with dynamic bending light, heated power-folding mirrors with memory and auto-dimming, blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, navigation, rear side window sunshades, rear window power sunshade, dual zone automatic climate control along with rear seat controls in rear center armrest, Smart power trunk lid, trunk pass-through, keyless igntion and Smart keyless entry, LED daytime running lights, LED positioning and foglights, LED tail lights, rain sensing wipers, electronic parking brake, alarm, and more! This car has never been smoked in!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V8 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D42G6032095
Stock: LP3006
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $24,991Fair Deal
2016 Kia K900 Luxury V66,823 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tri-City Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Eden / North Carolina
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Bright Silver 2016 Kia K900 Luxury RWD 8-Speed Automatic V6 Recent Arrival! 17/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D39G6032589
Stock: P2425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- $23,997Good Deal | $302 below market
2016 Kia K900 Luxury V630,435 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Riverside DriveTime - Riverside / California
Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D30G6032707
Stock: 1050174695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,351Fair Deal
2016 Kia K900 Luxury V653,479 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
University Pre-Owned Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill / North Carolina
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.17/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALU4D32G6032594
Stock: C1619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- New Listing$28,998Fair Deal
2016 Kia K900 Luxury V821,396 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Columbia - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Columbia / South Carolina
Price assumes final purchase will be made in SC, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia K900 Luxury V8 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALW4D48G6032733
Stock: 19187439
Certified Pre-Owned: No