Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,317$13,693$16,211
Clean$10,888$13,183$15,573
Average$10,031$12,164$14,297
Rough$9,174$11,145$13,020
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,258$12,448$14,767
Clean$9,870$11,984$14,186
Average$9,093$11,058$13,023
Rough$8,316$10,131$11,861
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,174$11,310$13,565
Clean$8,827$10,889$13,031
Average$8,132$10,047$11,963
Rough$7,437$9,205$10,895
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,801$12,006$14,338
Clean$9,430$11,559$13,773
Average$8,688$10,665$12,644
Rough$7,945$9,772$11,516
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,633$12,941$15,386
Clean$10,230$12,460$14,780
Average$9,425$11,496$13,569
Rough$8,620$10,533$12,358
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,870$13,206$15,681
Clean$10,458$12,714$15,063
Average$9,635$11,731$13,829
Rough$8,812$10,748$12,594
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,539$11,718$14,020
Clean$9,178$11,281$13,468
Average$8,456$10,409$12,364
Rough$7,733$9,537$11,260
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,916$14,182$16,595
Clean$11,464$13,654$15,942
Average$10,562$12,599$14,635
Rough$9,660$11,543$13,329
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,818$12,999$15,316
Clean$10,409$12,516$14,713
Average$9,590$11,548$13,507
Rough$8,770$10,580$12,302
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,397$12,678$15,091
Clean$10,004$12,206$14,497
Average$9,216$11,262$13,309
Rough$8,429$10,319$12,121
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,473$11,680$14,011
Clean$9,114$11,246$13,459
Average$8,397$10,376$12,356
Rough$7,680$9,507$11,253
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Subaru Impreza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,827 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,889 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Impreza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2016 Subaru Impreza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,827 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,889 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Subaru Impreza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Subaru Impreza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Subaru Impreza ranges from $7,437 to $13,565, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2016 Subaru Impreza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.