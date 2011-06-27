Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,317
|$13,693
|$16,211
|Clean
|$10,888
|$13,183
|$15,573
|Average
|$10,031
|$12,164
|$14,297
|Rough
|$9,174
|$11,145
|$13,020
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,258
|$12,448
|$14,767
|Clean
|$9,870
|$11,984
|$14,186
|Average
|$9,093
|$11,058
|$13,023
|Rough
|$8,316
|$10,131
|$11,861
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,174
|$11,310
|$13,565
|Clean
|$8,827
|$10,889
|$13,031
|Average
|$8,132
|$10,047
|$11,963
|Rough
|$7,437
|$9,205
|$10,895
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,801
|$12,006
|$14,338
|Clean
|$9,430
|$11,559
|$13,773
|Average
|$8,688
|$10,665
|$12,644
|Rough
|$7,945
|$9,772
|$11,516
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,633
|$12,941
|$15,386
|Clean
|$10,230
|$12,460
|$14,780
|Average
|$9,425
|$11,496
|$13,569
|Rough
|$8,620
|$10,533
|$12,358
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,870
|$13,206
|$15,681
|Clean
|$10,458
|$12,714
|$15,063
|Average
|$9,635
|$11,731
|$13,829
|Rough
|$8,812
|$10,748
|$12,594
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,539
|$11,718
|$14,020
|Clean
|$9,178
|$11,281
|$13,468
|Average
|$8,456
|$10,409
|$12,364
|Rough
|$7,733
|$9,537
|$11,260
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,916
|$14,182
|$16,595
|Clean
|$11,464
|$13,654
|$15,942
|Average
|$10,562
|$12,599
|$14,635
|Rough
|$9,660
|$11,543
|$13,329
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,818
|$12,999
|$15,316
|Clean
|$10,409
|$12,516
|$14,713
|Average
|$9,590
|$11,548
|$13,507
|Rough
|$8,770
|$10,580
|$12,302
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,397
|$12,678
|$15,091
|Clean
|$10,004
|$12,206
|$14,497
|Average
|$9,216
|$11,262
|$13,309
|Rough
|$8,429
|$10,319
|$12,121
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,473
|$11,680
|$14,011
|Clean
|$9,114
|$11,246
|$13,459
|Average
|$8,397
|$10,376
|$12,356
|Rough
|$7,680
|$9,507
|$11,253