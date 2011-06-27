Estimated values
2007 Dodge Nitro SXT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,090
|$3,198
|$3,813
|Clean
|$1,939
|$2,962
|$3,526
|Average
|$1,636
|$2,491
|$2,953
|Rough
|$1,334
|$2,020
|$2,379
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Nitro SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,524
|$3,838
|$4,567
|Clean
|$2,341
|$3,555
|$4,223
|Average
|$1,976
|$2,990
|$3,536
|Rough
|$1,611
|$2,424
|$2,849
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Nitro SLT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,658
|$4,358
|$5,299
|Clean
|$2,465
|$4,037
|$4,900
|Average
|$2,081
|$3,395
|$4,103
|Rough
|$1,696
|$2,753
|$3,306
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Nitro SXT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,987
|$3,179
|$3,839
|Clean
|$1,843
|$2,945
|$3,550
|Average
|$1,555
|$2,476
|$2,972
|Rough
|$1,268
|$2,008
|$2,395