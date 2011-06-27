Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet S-10 Tahoe 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$467
|$1,026
|$1,326
|Clean
|$418
|$917
|$1,186
|Average
|$318
|$699
|$905
|Rough
|$219
|$482
|$625
