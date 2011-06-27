  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Ford Focus SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,204$4,381$5,250
Clean$2,981$4,083$4,883
Average$2,536$3,486$4,148
Rough$2,090$2,890$3,413
2011 Ford Focus SES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,166$4,317$5,167
Clean$2,946$4,023$4,805
Average$2,506$3,435$4,082
Rough$2,066$2,848$3,359
2011 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,165$4,389$5,293
Clean$2,945$4,091$4,922
Average$2,505$3,493$4,181
Rough$2,065$2,896$3,440
2011 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,998$4,211$5,103
Clean$2,789$3,925$4,746
Average$2,373$3,351$4,032
Rough$1,956$2,778$3,317
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Ford Focus on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,789 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,925 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
