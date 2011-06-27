Estimated values
2011 Ford Focus SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,204
|$4,381
|$5,250
|Clean
|$2,981
|$4,083
|$4,883
|Average
|$2,536
|$3,486
|$4,148
|Rough
|$2,090
|$2,890
|$3,413
Estimated values
2011 Ford Focus SES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,166
|$4,317
|$5,167
|Clean
|$2,946
|$4,023
|$4,805
|Average
|$2,506
|$3,435
|$4,082
|Rough
|$2,066
|$2,848
|$3,359
Estimated values
2011 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,165
|$4,389
|$5,293
|Clean
|$2,945
|$4,091
|$4,922
|Average
|$2,505
|$3,493
|$4,181
|Rough
|$2,065
|$2,896
|$3,440
Estimated values
2011 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,998
|$4,211
|$5,103
|Clean
|$2,789
|$3,925
|$4,746
|Average
|$2,373
|$3,351
|$4,032
|Rough
|$1,956
|$2,778
|$3,317