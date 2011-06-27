  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Journey
  4. Used 2012 Dodge Journey
  5. Appraisal value

2012 Dodge Journey Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Journey Crew 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,357$7,334$8,880
Clean$5,131$7,014$8,472
Average$4,678$6,375$7,656
Rough$4,225$5,735$6,840
Sell my 2012 Dodge Journey with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Journey near you
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,324$5,822$6,994
Clean$4,141$5,568$6,672
Average$3,776$5,060$6,030
Rough$3,411$4,552$5,387
Sell my 2012 Dodge Journey with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Journey near you
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,091$7,898$9,317
Clean$5,834$7,553$8,889
Average$5,319$6,865$8,032
Rough$4,804$6,176$7,176
Sell my 2012 Dodge Journey with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Journey near you
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,584$7,296$8,640
Clean$5,348$6,978$8,243
Average$4,876$6,341$7,448
Rough$4,404$5,705$6,654
Sell my 2012 Dodge Journey with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Journey near you
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Journey American Value Package 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,941$5,314$6,388
Clean$3,774$5,082$6,095
Average$3,441$4,619$5,508
Rough$3,108$4,155$4,920
Sell my 2012 Dodge Journey with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Journey near you
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Journey Crew 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,039$7,938$9,427
Clean$5,784$7,592$8,994
Average$5,274$6,900$8,127
Rough$4,763$6,208$7,261
Sell my 2012 Dodge Journey with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Journey near you
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,800$6,389$7,633
Clean$4,597$6,110$7,282
Average$4,191$5,553$6,581
Rough$3,786$4,996$5,879
Sell my 2012 Dodge Journey with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Journey near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Dodge Journey on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Dodge Journey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,774 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,082 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Journey is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Dodge Journey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,774 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,082 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Dodge Journey, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Dodge Journey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,774 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,082 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Dodge Journey. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Dodge Journey and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Dodge Journey ranges from $3,108 to $6,388, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Dodge Journey is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.