Estimated values
2012 Dodge Journey Crew 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,357
|$7,334
|$8,880
|Clean
|$5,131
|$7,014
|$8,472
|Average
|$4,678
|$6,375
|$7,656
|Rough
|$4,225
|$5,735
|$6,840
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,324
|$5,822
|$6,994
|Clean
|$4,141
|$5,568
|$6,672
|Average
|$3,776
|$5,060
|$6,030
|Rough
|$3,411
|$4,552
|$5,387
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,091
|$7,898
|$9,317
|Clean
|$5,834
|$7,553
|$8,889
|Average
|$5,319
|$6,865
|$8,032
|Rough
|$4,804
|$6,176
|$7,176
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,584
|$7,296
|$8,640
|Clean
|$5,348
|$6,978
|$8,243
|Average
|$4,876
|$6,341
|$7,448
|Rough
|$4,404
|$5,705
|$6,654
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Journey American Value Package 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,941
|$5,314
|$6,388
|Clean
|$3,774
|$5,082
|$6,095
|Average
|$3,441
|$4,619
|$5,508
|Rough
|$3,108
|$4,155
|$4,920
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Journey Crew 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,039
|$7,938
|$9,427
|Clean
|$5,784
|$7,592
|$8,994
|Average
|$5,274
|$6,900
|$8,127
|Rough
|$4,763
|$6,208
|$7,261
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,800
|$6,389
|$7,633
|Clean
|$4,597
|$6,110
|$7,282
|Average
|$4,191
|$5,553
|$6,581
|Rough
|$3,786
|$4,996
|$5,879