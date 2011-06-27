Estimated values
1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,258
|$2,059
|$2,460
|Clean
|$1,127
|$1,845
|$2,212
|Average
|$865
|$1,418
|$1,717
|Rough
|$604
|$991
|$1,221
1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Orvis 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,459
|$2,768
|$3,430
|Clean
|$1,307
|$2,480
|$3,084
|Average
|$1,004
|$1,906
|$2,393
|Rough
|$701
|$1,332
|$1,702
1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,135
|$1,911
|$2,300
|Clean
|$1,017
|$1,712
|$2,068
|Average
|$781
|$1,316
|$1,604
|Rough
|$545
|$920
|$1,141
1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,352
|$2,104
|$2,479
|Clean
|$1,211
|$1,886
|$2,229
|Average
|$930
|$1,449
|$1,729
|Rough
|$649
|$1,013
|$1,230
1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,238
|$1,810
|$2,093
|Clean
|$1,109
|$1,622
|$1,882
|Average
|$852
|$1,247
|$1,460
|Rough
|$595
|$871
|$1,038