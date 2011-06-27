Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,323
|$3,515
|$4,160
|Clean
|$2,119
|$3,215
|$3,808
|Average
|$1,710
|$2,615
|$3,102
|Rough
|$1,301
|$2,014
|$2,397
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD w/VDC, Gold BBS (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,796
|$8,728
|$9,785
|Clean
|$6,198
|$7,983
|$8,955
|Average
|$5,001
|$6,493
|$7,296
|Rough
|$3,805
|$5,002
|$5,637
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Premium Package, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,309
|$3,292
|$3,826
|Clean
|$2,106
|$3,011
|$3,502
|Average
|$1,699
|$2,449
|$2,853
|Rough
|$1,293
|$1,887
|$2,204
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,114
|$3,496
|$4,243
|Clean
|$1,928
|$3,198
|$3,884
|Average
|$1,556
|$2,601
|$3,164
|Rough
|$1,184
|$2,004
|$2,445
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Premium Package, VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,044
|$6,884
|$7,886
|Clean
|$4,600
|$6,297
|$7,217
|Average
|$3,712
|$5,121
|$5,880
|Rough
|$2,824
|$3,945
|$4,543
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,607
|$7,834
|$9,043
|Clean
|$5,113
|$7,165
|$8,276
|Average
|$4,126
|$5,827
|$6,743
|Rough
|$3,139
|$4,489
|$5,210
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD w/VDC, Nav, Gold BBS (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,818
|$11,118
|$12,376
|Clean
|$8,042
|$10,168
|$11,327
|Average
|$6,489
|$8,270
|$9,229
|Rough
|$4,937
|$6,371
|$7,130
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD w/Premium Package, VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,000
|$6,637
|$7,529
|Clean
|$4,560
|$6,070
|$6,891
|Average
|$3,680
|$4,937
|$5,614
|Rough
|$2,799
|$3,803
|$4,338
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Sat Radio, Nav, VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,338
|$7,036
|$7,962
|Clean
|$4,868
|$6,435
|$7,287
|Average
|$3,928
|$5,234
|$5,937
|Rough
|$2,989
|$4,032
|$4,587
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,896
|$10,200
|$11,459
|Clean
|$7,201
|$9,329
|$10,487
|Average
|$5,810
|$7,587
|$8,545
|Rough
|$4,420
|$5,845
|$6,602
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD w/Premium Package, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,262
|$3,301
|$3,866
|Clean
|$2,063
|$3,019
|$3,538
|Average
|$1,664
|$2,456
|$2,883
|Rough
|$1,266
|$1,892
|$2,227
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,170
|$3,013
|$3,471
|Clean
|$1,979
|$2,756
|$3,177
|Average
|$1,597
|$2,241
|$2,588
|Rough
|$1,215
|$1,727
|$2,000
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Sat Radio, Nav, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,481
|$3,433
|$3,952
|Clean
|$2,263
|$3,140
|$3,617
|Average
|$1,826
|$2,554
|$2,947
|Rough
|$1,389
|$1,968
|$2,277
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD w/Sat Radio, Nav, VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,408
|$7,214
|$8,198
|Clean
|$4,932
|$6,598
|$7,503
|Average
|$3,980
|$5,366
|$6,113
|Rough
|$3,027
|$4,134
|$4,723
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,669
|$4,090
|$4,860
|Clean
|$2,434
|$3,741
|$4,448
|Average
|$1,964
|$3,043
|$3,624
|Rough
|$1,494
|$2,344
|$2,800
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Sat Radio, Nav, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,916
|$4,238
|$4,955
|Clean
|$2,659
|$3,876
|$4,535
|Average
|$2,146
|$3,152
|$3,695
|Rough
|$1,632
|$2,429
|$2,855
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Premium Package, VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,242
|$6,900
|$7,804
|Clean
|$4,780
|$6,311
|$7,142
|Average
|$3,857
|$5,133
|$5,819
|Rough
|$2,935
|$3,954
|$4,496
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD w/Sat Radio, Nav, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,730
|$3,897
|$4,530
|Clean
|$2,490
|$3,564
|$4,146
|Average
|$2,009
|$2,899
|$3,378
|Rough
|$1,529
|$2,233
|$2,610
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD w/Sat Radio, Nav, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,963
|$2,478
|$2,760
|Clean
|$1,790
|$2,266
|$2,526
|Average
|$1,444
|$1,843
|$2,058
|Rough
|$1,099
|$1,420
|$1,590
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD w/VDC, Silver BBS (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,168
|$11,496
|$13,303
|Clean
|$7,449
|$10,515
|$12,175
|Average
|$6,011
|$8,551
|$9,920
|Rough
|$4,573
|$6,588
|$7,664
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,233
|$3,592
|$4,327
|Clean
|$2,037
|$3,285
|$3,960
|Average
|$1,644
|$2,672
|$3,226
|Rough
|$1,250
|$2,058
|$2,493
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,643
|$4,246
|$5,113
|Clean
|$2,410
|$3,883
|$4,679
|Average
|$1,945
|$3,158
|$3,813
|Rough
|$1,480
|$2,433
|$2,946
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,895
|$8,216
|$9,476
|Clean
|$5,376
|$7,514
|$8,672
|Average
|$4,338
|$6,111
|$7,066
|Rough
|$3,300
|$4,708
|$5,459
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD w/Premium Package, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,193
|$3,391
|$4,041
|Clean
|$2,000
|$3,102
|$3,698
|Average
|$1,614
|$2,523
|$3,013
|Rough
|$1,228
|$1,944
|$2,328
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD w/Premium Package, VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,346
|$6,566
|$7,767
|Clean
|$3,963
|$6,005
|$7,109
|Average
|$3,198
|$4,884
|$5,792
|Rough
|$2,433
|$3,763
|$4,475
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Premium Package, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,539
|$3,645
|$4,246
|Clean
|$2,316
|$3,334
|$3,886
|Average
|$1,868
|$2,711
|$3,166
|Rough
|$1,421
|$2,089
|$2,446
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD w/VDC, Nav, Silver BBS (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,099
|$12,808
|$14,821
|Clean
|$8,298
|$11,714
|$13,564
|Average
|$6,696
|$9,527
|$11,051
|Rough
|$5,094
|$7,340
|$8,539