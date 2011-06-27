  1. Home
2008 Subaru Impreza Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,323$3,515$4,160
Clean$2,119$3,215$3,808
Average$1,710$2,615$3,102
Rough$1,301$2,014$2,397
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD w/VDC, Gold BBS (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,796$8,728$9,785
Clean$6,198$7,983$8,955
Average$5,001$6,493$7,296
Rough$3,805$5,002$5,637
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Premium Package, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,309$3,292$3,826
Clean$2,106$3,011$3,502
Average$1,699$2,449$2,853
Rough$1,293$1,887$2,204
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,114$3,496$4,243
Clean$1,928$3,198$3,884
Average$1,556$2,601$3,164
Rough$1,184$2,004$2,445
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Premium Package, VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,044$6,884$7,886
Clean$4,600$6,297$7,217
Average$3,712$5,121$5,880
Rough$2,824$3,945$4,543
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,607$7,834$9,043
Clean$5,113$7,165$8,276
Average$4,126$5,827$6,743
Rough$3,139$4,489$5,210
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD w/VDC, Nav, Gold BBS (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,818$11,118$12,376
Clean$8,042$10,168$11,327
Average$6,489$8,270$9,229
Rough$4,937$6,371$7,130
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD w/Premium Package, VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,000$6,637$7,529
Clean$4,560$6,070$6,891
Average$3,680$4,937$5,614
Rough$2,799$3,803$4,338
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Sat Radio, Nav, VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,338$7,036$7,962
Clean$4,868$6,435$7,287
Average$3,928$5,234$5,937
Rough$2,989$4,032$4,587
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,896$10,200$11,459
Clean$7,201$9,329$10,487
Average$5,810$7,587$8,545
Rough$4,420$5,845$6,602
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD w/Premium Package, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,262$3,301$3,866
Clean$2,063$3,019$3,538
Average$1,664$2,456$2,883
Rough$1,266$1,892$2,227
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,170$3,013$3,471
Clean$1,979$2,756$3,177
Average$1,597$2,241$2,588
Rough$1,215$1,727$2,000
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Sat Radio, Nav, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,481$3,433$3,952
Clean$2,263$3,140$3,617
Average$1,826$2,554$2,947
Rough$1,389$1,968$2,277
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD w/Sat Radio, Nav, VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,408$7,214$8,198
Clean$4,932$6,598$7,503
Average$3,980$5,366$6,113
Rough$3,027$4,134$4,723
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,669$4,090$4,860
Clean$2,434$3,741$4,448
Average$1,964$3,043$3,624
Rough$1,494$2,344$2,800
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Sat Radio, Nav, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,916$4,238$4,955
Clean$2,659$3,876$4,535
Average$2,146$3,152$3,695
Rough$1,632$2,429$2,855
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Premium Package, VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,242$6,900$7,804
Clean$4,780$6,311$7,142
Average$3,857$5,133$5,819
Rough$2,935$3,954$4,496
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD w/Sat Radio, Nav, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,730$3,897$4,530
Clean$2,490$3,564$4,146
Average$2,009$2,899$3,378
Rough$1,529$2,233$2,610
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD w/Sat Radio, Nav, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,963$2,478$2,760
Clean$1,790$2,266$2,526
Average$1,444$1,843$2,058
Rough$1,099$1,420$1,590
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD w/VDC, Silver BBS (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,168$11,496$13,303
Clean$7,449$10,515$12,175
Average$6,011$8,551$9,920
Rough$4,573$6,588$7,664
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,233$3,592$4,327
Clean$2,037$3,285$3,960
Average$1,644$2,672$3,226
Rough$1,250$2,058$2,493
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,643$4,246$5,113
Clean$2,410$3,883$4,679
Average$1,945$3,158$3,813
Rough$1,480$2,433$2,946
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD w/VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,895$8,216$9,476
Clean$5,376$7,514$8,672
Average$4,338$6,111$7,066
Rough$3,300$4,708$5,459
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD w/Premium Package, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,193$3,391$4,041
Clean$2,000$3,102$3,698
Average$1,614$2,523$3,013
Rough$1,228$1,944$2,328
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD w/Premium Package, VDC (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,346$6,566$7,767
Clean$3,963$6,005$7,109
Average$3,198$4,884$5,792
Rough$2,433$3,763$4,475
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Premium Package, VDC (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,539$3,645$4,246
Clean$2,316$3,334$3,886
Average$1,868$2,711$3,166
Rough$1,421$2,089$2,446
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD w/VDC, Nav, Silver BBS (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,099$12,808$14,821
Clean$8,298$11,714$13,564
Average$6,696$9,527$11,051
Rough$5,094$7,340$8,539
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Subaru Impreza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,119 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,215 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Impreza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,119 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,215 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Subaru Impreza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,119 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,215 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Subaru Impreza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Subaru Impreza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Subaru Impreza ranges from $1,301 to $4,160, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Subaru Impreza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.