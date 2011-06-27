Used 2014 Scion xB Consumer Reviews
Fit my needs perfectly
I was in the market for a Corolla or a Camry, but when I went to the Toyota/Scion dealer, the Xb caught my eye. The boxy look wasn't exactly what I had in-mind, but I quickly came to realize that the Xb fit my needs incredibly well. I needed an inexpensive(ish) vehicle that would comfortably accommodate my 6'3" frame, with a back seat that would accommodate my three kids. The Xb hit the mark. I bought my Xb for virtually the same price as a Corolla, but had the larger cabin that I needed. Performance is fine. Fit and finish is good. A very easy car to drive and park. Not many features to speak of, but has everything I need. Nice stereo. Scion 'service boost' is a nice added value.
Good bang for the bucks, but design faults.
I purchased a very clean used 2014 xB three months ago. Approximately 7k miles at purchase, now 10.5k. Over all , I am pleased with the car. I had an issue with noisy, sub par rear disc brakes. Likely due to rotors that had been rusty. Knowing that a dealer would claim no warranty on a " wear" item, I put some Akenono pads and medium quality new rotors on the back. Noise gone and better braking. The next issue was the daytime running lights quit working recently. This is the lower, front corner led strips and the daytime front running/parking light lamps. I took it to a local Scion dealer who claimed that you have to turn the parking lights on for them to work. They claimed that there was no problem. Not so. Always worked before, when ignition is on and parking brake off. Taillights do not illuminate with normal working daytime running. Confirmed with owners and shop manuals. I'll be going back for satisfaction on this repair. To be fair, it is not the Scion dealer that I purchased the car from. ( That's 150 miles away from me). Still, Toyota has always made a point that any dealer will honor their defect warranties. This is the first front wheel drive vehicle I have owned in several decades that does not have an independent rear suspension. Beam rear axle with no sway bar. The body roll is pronounced and excessive and ride quality not real good. Toyota/Scion made a factory accessory ( TRD) sway bar that had evidently been discontinued. Too many noise complaints from squeaky bushings, it seems. Aftermarket rear sway bars seem far too thick for normal road use. I was very surprised when I discovered that the xB does not have an engine coolant temperature gauge. I can't understand how anyone could consider that an OK idea. Only the clueless would not care about that. I can live with the center mounted gauges, but why? Front seats are comfortable. Your right leg is bothered by the center console unless you contort to a specific driving stance. Many have complained about that. Some have even removed the entire center console. Rear seat leg room is generous for the class, but seats are not particularly comfortable. Very upright. The xB does the job of what it really is. A reputably very reliable grocery getter that can haul five people in a pinch. Very good cargo room with rear seats down. Very little cargo room with the rear seats up. "Parts bin engineering" with a circa 2004 Camry engine and about a late 90's four speed automatic. At Interstate speeds it is noisy and fatiguing to drive. For local town and country driving it is much more pleasant. It has adequate acceleration at lower speeds. The fuel mileage is not so great, which I knew going in. The four speed automatic and a not very aerodynamic shape are to blame. I average about 24 mpg if driven conservatively. The dash average mpg gauge reads about 2 mpg optimistic. This is the first Toyota product that I have ever owned, although I have driven many of them. You can expect pretty stodgy, "appliance" handing and performance from nearly everything they make. ( Excluding Lexus). That said, the promise of reliability is the selling point. This Scion xB is one of the very few Toyota vehicles you can buy that is actually made in Japan. The xB has been discontinued after the 2015 model. I hope that does not overly hurt the resale values . In the past the retained values have been quite good.
Incredible sporty wagon!
Honda was silly and discontinued the Element, and the low mileage used ones with 20k miles or more are the same price as a new XB! So, I test drove one, and fell in love with the sporty feel and good handling. It has tons of room, and still has good space for my two big dogs with a seat cover in the back. This car is all Japanese, has the same reliable engine as the former Toyota Camry . I actually think this car is better built than my Honda was. This car is awesome, great value for the money, and I'm getting 27-28 MPG! It's like a little sports car, but in wagon form!
Spacious Scion
Bought my 2014 Scion in 2014, I am the original owner and love my Scion. Lots of room, easy to drive, drives and rides smoothly. I upkeep with maintenance and the service team at Toyota are awesome by fully explaining what's being done. The power of the Scion is awesome especially going up hills and it's better then my 2012 Kia Soul, as far as power. BUT overall, the Scion XB exceeds my expectations on a vehicle, and exceeds 5 stars in my book.
1 month after purchase and very happy
I had a Honda Element and loved it... But I wanted a new car and after a lot of research I kept coming back to the xB. Considering the price, I feel I got what I paid for and I really enjoy it so far. But it's got a lot of pep and and I love the spacey interior. The dealer threw in the spoiler and I am glad they did as it gives it a sharper look. I'm a big guy and I feel very comfortable as it has a good amount of headroom. If you are looking to stay in the low $20K range with the premium options.. this is a good pick in my opinion.
