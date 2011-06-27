Estimated values
2014 Scion tC Scion 10 Series 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,224
|$10,627
|$12,822
|Clean
|$7,886
|$10,181
|$12,258
|Average
|$7,211
|$9,288
|$11,129
|Rough
|$6,536
|$8,395
|$10,001
Estimated values
2014 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,591
|$9,709
|$11,645
|Clean
|$7,279
|$9,301
|$11,133
|Average
|$6,656
|$8,485
|$10,108
|Rough
|$6,033
|$7,670
|$9,083
Estimated values
2014 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,068
|$8,915
|$10,604
|Clean
|$6,778
|$8,540
|$10,138
|Average
|$6,198
|$7,791
|$9,205
|Rough
|$5,618
|$7,042
|$8,271
Estimated values
2014 Scion tC Monogram Series 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,916
|$10,405
|$12,676
|Clean
|$7,591
|$9,968
|$12,119
|Average
|$6,941
|$9,094
|$11,003
|Rough
|$6,291
|$8,220
|$9,888
Estimated values
2014 Scion tC Scion 10 Series 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,330
|$10,399
|$12,295
|Clean
|$7,988
|$9,962
|$11,754
|Average
|$7,304
|$9,089
|$10,672
|Rough
|$6,620
|$8,215
|$9,590
Estimated values
2014 Scion tC Monogram Series 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,236
|$10,344
|$12,274
|Clean
|$7,898
|$9,910
|$11,734
|Average
|$7,222
|$9,041
|$10,654
|Rough
|$6,546
|$8,172
|$9,574