  1. Home
  2. Scion
  3. Scion tC
  4. Used 2014 Scion tC
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Scion tC Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Scion tC Scion 10 Series 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,224$10,627$12,822
Clean$7,886$10,181$12,258
Average$7,211$9,288$11,129
Rough$6,536$8,395$10,001
Sell my 2014 Scion tC with EdmundsShop for a used Scion tC near you
Estimated values
2014 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,591$9,709$11,645
Clean$7,279$9,301$11,133
Average$6,656$8,485$10,108
Rough$6,033$7,670$9,083
Sell my 2014 Scion tC with EdmundsShop for a used Scion tC near you
Estimated values
2014 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,068$8,915$10,604
Clean$6,778$8,540$10,138
Average$6,198$7,791$9,205
Rough$5,618$7,042$8,271
Sell my 2014 Scion tC with EdmundsShop for a used Scion tC near you
Estimated values
2014 Scion tC Monogram Series 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,916$10,405$12,676
Clean$7,591$9,968$12,119
Average$6,941$9,094$11,003
Rough$6,291$8,220$9,888
Sell my 2014 Scion tC with EdmundsShop for a used Scion tC near you
Estimated values
2014 Scion tC Scion 10 Series 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,330$10,399$12,295
Clean$7,988$9,962$11,754
Average$7,304$9,089$10,672
Rough$6,620$8,215$9,590
Sell my 2014 Scion tC with EdmundsShop for a used Scion tC near you
Estimated values
2014 Scion tC Monogram Series 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,236$10,344$12,274
Clean$7,898$9,910$11,734
Average$7,222$9,041$10,654
Rough$6,546$8,172$9,574
Sell my 2014 Scion tC with EdmundsShop for a used Scion tC near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Scion tC on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Scion tC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,778 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,540 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Scion tC is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Scion tC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,778 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,540 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Scion tC, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Scion tC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,778 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,540 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Scion tC. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Scion tC and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Scion tC ranges from $5,618 to $10,604, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Scion tC is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.