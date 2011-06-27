  1. Home
2013 Nissan Juke Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Nissan Juke NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,674$8,606$10,238
Clean$6,436$8,289$9,839
Average$5,959$7,654$9,041
Rough$5,483$7,019$8,243
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,908$6,167$7,232
Clean$4,733$5,939$6,950
Average$4,383$5,484$6,386
Rough$4,032$5,029$5,822
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,818$7,618$9,136
Clean$5,610$7,337$8,780
Average$5,195$6,775$8,067
Rough$4,780$6,213$7,355
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,790$7,636$9,194
Clean$5,584$7,354$8,835
Average$5,171$6,791$8,119
Rough$4,757$6,228$7,402
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,128$6,836$8,275
Clean$4,945$6,584$7,952
Average$4,579$6,080$7,307
Rough$4,213$5,575$6,662
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,523$8,447$10,071
Clean$6,290$8,135$9,678
Average$5,825$7,512$8,893
Rough$5,359$6,889$8,108
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,850$8,815$10,474
Clean$6,606$8,489$10,065
Average$6,117$7,839$9,249
Rough$5,628$7,189$8,432
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Juke NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,050$7,900$9,462
Clean$5,834$7,608$9,093
Average$5,402$7,026$8,355
Rough$4,970$6,443$7,618
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,165$8,081$9,699
Clean$5,945$7,783$9,321
Average$5,505$7,187$8,565
Rough$5,065$6,591$7,809
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,227$8,130$9,735
Clean$6,005$7,830$9,356
Average$5,560$7,230$8,597
Rough$5,116$6,631$7,838
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Nissan Juke on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Nissan Juke with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,945 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,584 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Juke is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2013 Nissan Juke, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Nissan Juke.
The value of a used 2013 Nissan Juke ranges from $4,213 to $8,275, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Nissan Juke is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.