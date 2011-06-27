Estimated values
2013 Nissan Juke NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,674
|$8,606
|$10,238
|Clean
|$6,436
|$8,289
|$9,839
|Average
|$5,959
|$7,654
|$9,041
|Rough
|$5,483
|$7,019
|$8,243
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,908
|$6,167
|$7,232
|Clean
|$4,733
|$5,939
|$6,950
|Average
|$4,383
|$5,484
|$6,386
|Rough
|$4,032
|$5,029
|$5,822
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,818
|$7,618
|$9,136
|Clean
|$5,610
|$7,337
|$8,780
|Average
|$5,195
|$6,775
|$8,067
|Rough
|$4,780
|$6,213
|$7,355
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,790
|$7,636
|$9,194
|Clean
|$5,584
|$7,354
|$8,835
|Average
|$5,171
|$6,791
|$8,119
|Rough
|$4,757
|$6,228
|$7,402
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,128
|$6,836
|$8,275
|Clean
|$4,945
|$6,584
|$7,952
|Average
|$4,579
|$6,080
|$7,307
|Rough
|$4,213
|$5,575
|$6,662
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,523
|$8,447
|$10,071
|Clean
|$6,290
|$8,135
|$9,678
|Average
|$5,825
|$7,512
|$8,893
|Rough
|$5,359
|$6,889
|$8,108
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,850
|$8,815
|$10,474
|Clean
|$6,606
|$8,489
|$10,065
|Average
|$6,117
|$7,839
|$9,249
|Rough
|$5,628
|$7,189
|$8,432
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Juke NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,050
|$7,900
|$9,462
|Clean
|$5,834
|$7,608
|$9,093
|Average
|$5,402
|$7,026
|$8,355
|Rough
|$4,970
|$6,443
|$7,618
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,165
|$8,081
|$9,699
|Clean
|$5,945
|$7,783
|$9,321
|Average
|$5,505
|$7,187
|$8,565
|Rough
|$5,065
|$6,591
|$7,809
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,227
|$8,130
|$9,735
|Clean
|$6,005
|$7,830
|$9,356
|Average
|$5,560
|$7,230
|$8,597
|Rough
|$5,116
|$6,631
|$7,838