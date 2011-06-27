Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,562
|$14,515
|$16,710
|Clean
|$9,402
|$12,952
|$14,909
|Average
|$7,080
|$9,827
|$11,307
|Rough
|$4,759
|$6,702
|$7,705
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,486
|$15,786
|$18,173
|Clean
|$10,224
|$14,086
|$16,214
|Average
|$7,700
|$10,688
|$12,297
|Rough
|$5,176
|$7,289
|$8,380
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Corvette 2 Dr STD Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,837
|$13,517
|$15,562
|Clean
|$8,756
|$12,062
|$13,885
|Average
|$6,594
|$9,152
|$10,530
|Rough
|$4,432
|$6,241
|$7,176