Estimated values
2017 Subaru WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,632
|$20,734
|$22,954
|Clean
|$18,183
|$20,220
|$22,361
|Average
|$17,285
|$19,191
|$21,176
|Rough
|$16,386
|$18,163
|$19,990
2017 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,693
|$23,847
|$26,127
|Clean
|$21,170
|$23,255
|$25,452
|Average
|$20,124
|$22,073
|$24,102
|Rough
|$19,078
|$20,890
|$22,753
2017 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,455
|$22,620
|$24,909
|Clean
|$19,962
|$22,059
|$24,266
|Average
|$18,976
|$20,937
|$22,979
|Rough
|$17,989
|$19,815
|$21,693
2017 Subaru WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,878
|$29,133
|$31,523
|Clean
|$26,230
|$28,410
|$30,708
|Average
|$24,934
|$26,965
|$29,080
|Rough
|$23,638
|$25,520
|$27,452
2017 Subaru WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,090
|$29,288
|$31,618
|Clean
|$26,437
|$28,562
|$30,802
|Average
|$25,131
|$27,109
|$29,168
|Rough
|$23,824
|$25,656
|$27,535
2017 Subaru WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,266
|$27,520
|$29,908
|Clean
|$24,657
|$26,837
|$29,136
|Average
|$23,438
|$25,472
|$27,591
|Rough
|$22,220
|$24,107
|$26,046
2017 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,840
|$22,575
|$25,460
|Clean
|$19,362
|$22,015
|$24,803
|Average
|$18,405
|$20,895
|$23,487
|Rough
|$17,448
|$19,775
|$22,172
2017 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,676
|$21,817
|$24,081
|Clean
|$19,202
|$21,276
|$23,459
|Average
|$18,253
|$20,194
|$22,215
|Rough
|$17,304
|$19,111
|$20,971