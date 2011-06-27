  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt SS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,313$3,110$3,545
Clean$2,109$2,844$3,244
Average$1,702$2,313$2,643
Rough$1,295$1,782$2,042
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,866$2,734$3,204
Clean$1,702$2,501$2,932
Average$1,374$2,034$2,389
Rough$1,045$1,567$1,846
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,478$3,688$4,344
Clean$2,260$3,373$3,976
Average$1,824$2,743$3,240
Rough$1,387$2,114$2,503
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,801$2,605$3,042
Clean$1,642$2,383$2,784
Average$1,325$1,938$2,268
Rough$1,008$1,493$1,753
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,059$2,650$2,975
Clean$1,878$2,424$2,722
Average$1,515$1,971$2,218
Rough$1,153$1,519$1,714
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,664$2,318$2,673
Clean$1,517$2,120$2,447
Average$1,224$1,724$1,993
Rough$931$1,328$1,540
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,701$2,501$2,935
Clean$1,551$2,288$2,686
Average$1,252$1,860$2,189
Rough$952$1,433$1,691
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,551 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,288 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Cobalt is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,551 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,288 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,551 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,288 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt ranges from $952 to $2,935, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.