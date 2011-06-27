Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt SS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,313
|$3,110
|$3,545
|Clean
|$2,109
|$2,844
|$3,244
|Average
|$1,702
|$2,313
|$2,643
|Rough
|$1,295
|$1,782
|$2,042
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,866
|$2,734
|$3,204
|Clean
|$1,702
|$2,501
|$2,932
|Average
|$1,374
|$2,034
|$2,389
|Rough
|$1,045
|$1,567
|$1,846
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,478
|$3,688
|$4,344
|Clean
|$2,260
|$3,373
|$3,976
|Average
|$1,824
|$2,743
|$3,240
|Rough
|$1,387
|$2,114
|$2,503
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,801
|$2,605
|$3,042
|Clean
|$1,642
|$2,383
|$2,784
|Average
|$1,325
|$1,938
|$2,268
|Rough
|$1,008
|$1,493
|$1,753
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,059
|$2,650
|$2,975
|Clean
|$1,878
|$2,424
|$2,722
|Average
|$1,515
|$1,971
|$2,218
|Rough
|$1,153
|$1,519
|$1,714
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,664
|$2,318
|$2,673
|Clean
|$1,517
|$2,120
|$2,447
|Average
|$1,224
|$1,724
|$1,993
|Rough
|$931
|$1,328
|$1,540
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,701
|$2,501
|$2,935
|Clean
|$1,551
|$2,288
|$2,686
|Average
|$1,252
|$1,860
|$2,189
|Rough
|$952
|$1,433
|$1,691