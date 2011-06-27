Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$76,550
|$78,020
|$79,806
|Clean
|$75,192
|$76,625
|$78,370
|Average
|$72,477
|$73,836
|$75,497
|Rough
|$69,761
|$71,047
|$72,624
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,074
|$37,157
|$38,477
|Clean
|$35,434
|$36,493
|$37,785
|Average
|$34,155
|$35,165
|$36,400
|Rough
|$32,875
|$33,836
|$35,015
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,424
|$42,218
|$43,185
|Clean
|$40,689
|$41,463
|$42,408
|Average
|$39,220
|$39,954
|$40,853
|Rough
|$37,750
|$38,444
|$39,299
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,710
|$27,784
|$29,095
|Clean
|$26,237
|$27,287
|$28,571
|Average
|$25,289
|$26,294
|$27,524
|Rough
|$24,342
|$25,301
|$26,477
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,939
|$30,010
|$31,318
|Clean
|$28,425
|$29,474
|$30,754
|Average
|$27,399
|$28,401
|$29,627
|Rough
|$26,372
|$27,328
|$28,499
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,950
|$34,990
|$36,259
|Clean
|$33,348
|$34,365
|$35,606
|Average
|$32,143
|$33,114
|$34,301
|Rough
|$30,939
|$31,863
|$32,996
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,411
|$33,033
|$33,790
|Clean
|$31,836
|$32,442
|$33,182
|Average
|$30,687
|$31,261
|$31,965
|Rough
|$29,537
|$30,080
|$30,749
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,678
|$36,675
|$37,891
|Clean
|$35,045
|$36,019
|$37,209
|Average
|$33,779
|$34,708
|$35,845
|Rough
|$32,514
|$33,397
|$34,481
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$65,433
|$66,689
|$68,217
|Clean
|$64,272
|$65,497
|$66,989
|Average
|$61,951
|$63,113
|$64,533
|Rough
|$59,630
|$60,729
|$62,077
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,652
|$33,669
|$34,910
|Clean
|$32,073
|$33,067
|$34,282
|Average
|$30,915
|$31,863
|$33,025
|Rough
|$29,756
|$30,660
|$31,769
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,482
|$27,811
|$29,433
|Clean
|$26,013
|$27,313
|$28,904
|Average
|$25,073
|$26,319
|$27,844
|Rough
|$24,134
|$25,325
|$26,785
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,293
|$37,253
|$38,424
|Clean
|$35,650
|$36,587
|$37,732
|Average
|$34,362
|$35,255
|$36,349
|Rough
|$33,075
|$33,923
|$34,966
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,604
|$32,584
|$33,777
|Clean
|$31,044
|$32,001
|$33,169
|Average
|$29,923
|$30,836
|$31,953
|Rough
|$28,802
|$29,671
|$30,737
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,619
|$31,746
|$33,122
|Clean
|$30,076
|$31,179
|$32,526
|Average
|$28,990
|$30,044
|$31,334
|Rough
|$27,904
|$28,909
|$30,141
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,832
|$30,010
|$31,447
|Clean
|$28,321
|$29,474
|$30,881
|Average
|$27,298
|$28,401
|$29,749
|Rough
|$26,275
|$27,328
|$28,617
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,619
|$39,867
|$41,389
|Clean
|$37,934
|$39,154
|$40,644
|Average
|$36,564
|$37,729
|$39,154
|Rough
|$35,194
|$36,304
|$37,664
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,300
|$37,296
|$38,510
|Clean
|$35,656
|$36,629
|$37,816
|Average
|$34,368
|$35,296
|$36,430
|Rough
|$33,081
|$33,963
|$35,044
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,159
|$42,061
|$43,159
|Clean
|$40,429
|$41,309
|$42,382
|Average
|$38,969
|$39,805
|$40,829
|Rough
|$37,509
|$38,301
|$39,275
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,341
|$39,177
|$40,195
|Clean
|$37,661
|$38,477
|$39,471
|Average
|$36,301
|$37,076
|$38,024
|Rough
|$34,941
|$35,675
|$36,577
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,564
|$31,684
|$33,049
|Clean
|$30,022
|$31,118
|$32,454
|Average
|$28,938
|$29,985
|$31,265
|Rough
|$27,854
|$28,852
|$30,075
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Upland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,958
|$30,106
|$31,506
|Clean
|$28,444
|$29,568
|$30,939
|Average
|$27,417
|$28,491
|$29,805
|Rough
|$26,390
|$27,415
|$28,671