2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$76,550$78,020$79,806
Clean$75,192$76,625$78,370
Average$72,477$73,836$75,497
Rough$69,761$71,047$72,624
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,074$37,157$38,477
Clean$35,434$36,493$37,785
Average$34,155$35,165$36,400
Rough$32,875$33,836$35,015
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,424$42,218$43,185
Clean$40,689$41,463$42,408
Average$39,220$39,954$40,853
Rough$37,750$38,444$39,299
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,710$27,784$29,095
Clean$26,237$27,287$28,571
Average$25,289$26,294$27,524
Rough$24,342$25,301$26,477
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,939$30,010$31,318
Clean$28,425$29,474$30,754
Average$27,399$28,401$29,627
Rough$26,372$27,328$28,499
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,950$34,990$36,259
Clean$33,348$34,365$35,606
Average$32,143$33,114$34,301
Rough$30,939$31,863$32,996
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,411$33,033$33,790
Clean$31,836$32,442$33,182
Average$30,687$31,261$31,965
Rough$29,537$30,080$30,749
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,678$36,675$37,891
Clean$35,045$36,019$37,209
Average$33,779$34,708$35,845
Rough$32,514$33,397$34,481
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$65,433$66,689$68,217
Clean$64,272$65,497$66,989
Average$61,951$63,113$64,533
Rough$59,630$60,729$62,077
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,652$33,669$34,910
Clean$32,073$33,067$34,282
Average$30,915$31,863$33,025
Rough$29,756$30,660$31,769
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,482$27,811$29,433
Clean$26,013$27,313$28,904
Average$25,073$26,319$27,844
Rough$24,134$25,325$26,785
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,293$37,253$38,424
Clean$35,650$36,587$37,732
Average$34,362$35,255$36,349
Rough$33,075$33,923$34,966
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,604$32,584$33,777
Clean$31,044$32,001$33,169
Average$29,923$30,836$31,953
Rough$28,802$29,671$30,737
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,619$31,746$33,122
Clean$30,076$31,179$32,526
Average$28,990$30,044$31,334
Rough$27,904$28,909$30,141
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,832$30,010$31,447
Clean$28,321$29,474$30,881
Average$27,298$28,401$29,749
Rough$26,275$27,328$28,617
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,619$39,867$41,389
Clean$37,934$39,154$40,644
Average$36,564$37,729$39,154
Rough$35,194$36,304$37,664
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,300$37,296$38,510
Clean$35,656$36,629$37,816
Average$34,368$35,296$36,430
Rough$33,081$33,963$35,044
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,159$42,061$43,159
Clean$40,429$41,309$42,382
Average$38,969$39,805$40,829
Rough$37,509$38,301$39,275
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,341$39,177$40,195
Clean$37,661$38,477$39,471
Average$36,301$37,076$38,024
Rough$34,941$35,675$36,577
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,564$31,684$33,049
Clean$30,022$31,118$32,454
Average$28,938$29,985$31,265
Rough$27,854$28,852$30,075
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Upland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,958$30,106$31,506
Clean$28,444$29,568$30,939
Average$27,417$28,491$29,805
Rough$26,390$27,415$28,671
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,013 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,313 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Grand Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,013 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,313 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,013 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,313 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee ranges from $24,134 to $29,433, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.