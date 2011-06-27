  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(29)
2005 Saab 9-7X Review

Pros & Cons

  • Tightly controlled handling, long list of standard luxury features, strong lineup of engines.
  • Attempts to disguise its domestic origins not altogether successful, hard to justify price premium over Buick and GMC cousins, no stability control.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Numerous upgrades give Saab a convincing argument that the 9-7X is more than a rebadged TrailBlazer, but discriminating customers may sniff out this Swedish import's Ohio roots.

2005 Highlights

This all-new SUV from Saab is the Swedish automaker's attempt to tap the distinctly American thirst for large four-wheel-drive family vehicles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Saab 9-7X.

5(48%)
4(24%)
3(13%)
2(15%)
1(0%)
4.1
29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome Vehicle
CMD,05/18/2010
Bought after my TrailBlazer was totaled in an accident, it held up so well I knew I wanted another vehicle on this platform. The 9-7X may look a lot like the TrailBlazer but it drives completely different. The handling is absolutely fabulous for a truck based SUV. The 4.2 L inline six is an excellent engine, I looked at the V8 but I feel that the six is just as good. Fuel economy may be bad for a car but it is an SUV so I find my averages of 17.3 city and 22.8 highway (about 72-74 mph) to be acceptable.
Don't buy one
globaby,04/13/2006
Had numerous problems. New heater core, rattling in dash and severe wind noise they can't/won't fix. People keep telling me it looks like a trailblazer. I won't be buying another GM product.
Pretty Good so Far
Toyota Family,12/14/2006
The 9-7 has been great so far, the car is more comfortable than the living room and stereo/ air/ features are great. Friends compliment it a lot, and I never see them on the road, although they do look like a lot of cheaper GM cars. Only complaints are wind noise (not sure if it's side mirrors draft or sealing) and gas mileage (15 mpg avg over 15k miles). I don't commute so not such a big deal. Overall, I am very happy to be in the car.
9-7x
spencerhartman,07/02/2005
The styling is a head turner when out on the town. The throaty V8 sound and associated 300 horse power realing make driving this SUV fun. I am also impressed with the tight turning radias and parking ease which my wife loves. Saab/GM has really made the total package SUV. Saab was smart to make a real five seat vehicle and not a so so third row seven seater which most SUV try to be but fall short. Lastly it is nice not to have to pay the extra $15,000.00 other SUVs makers make you pay for loading up the vehicle with options.
See all 29 reviews of the 2005 Saab 9-7X
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2005 Saab 9-7X

Used 2005 Saab 9-7X Overview

The Used 2005 Saab 9-7X is offered in the following submodels: 9-7X SUV. Available styles include Linear AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and Arc AWD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

