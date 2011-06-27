2005 Saab 9-7X Review
Pros & Cons
- Tightly controlled handling, long list of standard luxury features, strong lineup of engines.
- Attempts to disguise its domestic origins not altogether successful, hard to justify price premium over Buick and GMC cousins, no stability control.
List Price Estimate
$1,346 - $2,177
Edmunds' Expert Review
Numerous upgrades give Saab a convincing argument that the 9-7X is more than a rebadged TrailBlazer, but discriminating customers may sniff out this Swedish import's Ohio roots.
2005 Highlights
This all-new SUV from Saab is the Swedish automaker's attempt to tap the distinctly American thirst for large four-wheel-drive family vehicles.
Most helpful consumer reviews
CMD,05/18/2010
Bought after my TrailBlazer was totaled in an accident, it held up so well I knew I wanted another vehicle on this platform. The 9-7X may look a lot like the TrailBlazer but it drives completely different. The handling is absolutely fabulous for a truck based SUV. The 4.2 L inline six is an excellent engine, I looked at the V8 but I feel that the six is just as good. Fuel economy may be bad for a car but it is an SUV so I find my averages of 17.3 city and 22.8 highway (about 72-74 mph) to be acceptable.
globaby,04/13/2006
Had numerous problems. New heater core, rattling in dash and severe wind noise they can't/won't fix. People keep telling me it looks like a trailblazer. I won't be buying another GM product.
Toyota Family,12/14/2006
The 9-7 has been great so far, the car is more comfortable than the living room and stereo/ air/ features are great. Friends compliment it a lot, and I never see them on the road, although they do look like a lot of cheaper GM cars. Only complaints are wind noise (not sure if it's side mirrors draft or sealing) and gas mileage (15 mpg avg over 15k miles). I don't commute so not such a big deal. Overall, I am very happy to be in the car.
spencerhartman,07/02/2005
The styling is a head turner when out on the town. The throaty V8 sound and associated 300 horse power realing make driving this SUV fun. I am also impressed with the tight turning radias and parking ease which my wife loves. Saab/GM has really made the total package SUV. Saab was smart to make a real five seat vehicle and not a so so third row seven seater which most SUV try to be but fall short. Lastly it is nice not to have to pay the extra $15,000.00 other SUVs makers make you pay for loading up the vehicle with options.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5200 rpm
