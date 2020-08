Used 2007 Saab 9-7X for Sale Near Me

I've had this car for 85,000 miles and drive it every day. I have not had a single issue or problem of any kind in all of these years. To date the exhaustive list of repairs includes rear brake pads and rotors and new tires. That's it. Not a single penny out of pocket. I am astounded as I've never in all of my years experienced anything like this. I live in the harshest climate and still no issues. I have every single option offered except the 6.0liter v8. At the same time I purchased the 9-7, I purchased the identical Rainier. The Rainier has had a dozen expensive issues while the 9-7 is some sort of anomaly at this point.

