2008 Saab 9-7X Review
Pros & Cons
- Loaded with standard premium features, powerful engine lineup, comfortable cockpit-inspired cabin.
- Thinly disguised GM origins, questionable value, aged design, mediocre handling and braking abilities.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Born from jets or Bjorn from Detroit? The 2008 Saab 9-7X is a capable and fairly well-disguised GM midsize sport-utility. But given other segment choices, we suspect that even Saab enthusiasts will think twice before putting this SUV in their driveways.
Vehicle overview
Saab introduced its first-ever SUV three years ago in an attempt to jump on the sport-utility bandwagon and diversify its model lineup. To do so, it took the quick and easy route by basing the 9-7X on parent company General Motors' existing midsize SUV platform. The result was a premium-priced, Swedish-themed sport-utility that nonetheless had much in common with the Chevy Trailblazer and GMC Envoy.
Like its siblings, the 2008 Saab 9-7X is a midsize SUV with truck-based, body-on-frame design. It's differentiated through recalibrated suspension tuning and Saab-styled interior and exterior tweaks. Saab's sport-utility also features smoother sculpting led by its signature three-port grille and cleanly styled headlamps, giving the 9-7X a simple yet sophisticated European flavor.
Unlike other Saabs past or present, however, the 9-7X isn't powered by a small, high-revving turbocharged engine. Instead, it uses large-displacement American-style power to better cope with its truck-based mass. Most 9-7Xs are equipped with either a 4.2-liter inline-6 or a slightly less thrifty but more torquey 5.3-liter V8. The new driver-oriented, low-volume 9-7X Aero model shoehorns a muscular and much more enthusiastic 390-hp 6.0-liter V8 under its hood. Other Aero go-fast goodies include a limited-slip rear differential and a more responsive lowered chassis with larger stabilizer bars and heavy-duty brakes with larger calipers and high-performance linings.
Though the 2008 Saab 9-7X has a few things to recommend it, in the final analysis it doesn't possess enough uniquely Saab qualities to compensate for its lofty price tag. Its upgrades over more ordinary GM midsizers are welcome to be sure, but don't go far enough in masking garden-variety domestic roots that date back to 2002. The 9-7X also competes in the hotly contested premium SUV segment against other popular, well-turned-out vehicles like the Acura MDX, Mercedes-Benz M-Class, Volvo XC90 and VW Touareg 2, all of which offer a full complement of safety and luxury features as well as finely engineered performance. Unless your SUV simply must be a Saab, we advise you to consider your other options first.
2008 Saab 9-7X models
The 2008 Saab 9-7X is a premium midsize SUV that seats five and comes in three main trim levels: the 4.2i, the 5.3i and the limited-production high-performance Aero. Standard equipment on the 4.2i includes 18-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, faux wood trim, eight-way power-adjustable/heated front seats with driver memory, a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, OnStar communications, satellite radio and MP3-compatible Bose audio with an in-dash CD changer. The 5.3i model includes V8 power, power-adjustable pedals, xenon HID headlamps with washers and specific aluminum wheels.
The range-topping Aero is further differentiated with more V8 power, a performance-tuned chassis, 20-inch wheels and speed-rated tires, unique Carbon Flash charcoal metallic paint, "Aero" embroidered leather seats and embossed floor mats.
Optional 9-7X equipment includes a navigation system, rear-seat DVD entertainment and polished aluminum wheels.
2008 Highlights
Performance & mpg
All 9-7Xs are powered by GM-sourced engines, driving through a four-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel-drive system. The 4.2i model features a 4.2-liter inline six-cylinder good for 285 hp and 276 pound-feet of torque. The 5.3i comes equipped with a 5.3-liter V8 engine putting out 300 hp and 321 lb-ft of torque. The performance-minded Aero comes with a 6.0-liter V8 cranking out 390 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque. Towing capacity, when properly equipped, is rated at 5,500 pounds for the six-cylinder 4.2i and 6,500 pounds for the V8-powered 5.3. EPA-estimated fuel economy for 2008 reflects what might be expected from a nearly 5,000-pound, large-displacement SUV: 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway from the 4.2-liter six-cylinder and 13/19 mpg for the smaller V8.
Safety
The 2008 Saab 9-7X comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front seat side-impact airbags, full-length head curtain airbags and OnStar communications with turn-by-turn navigation. In the government's frontal crash test, the 9-7X received an unimpressive three stars out of five for driver protection and a slightly better four-star rating for front passenger protection. Saab's SUV performed very well in the government's side-impact testing, receiving five stars out of five for both front and rear occupants.
Driving
In a valiant attempt to elevate the 9-7X's handling prowess and coax a bit more Euro-style road feel from its truck-based chassis, Saab engineers stiffened the 9-7X's frame and recalibrated its A-arm front suspension and solid rear axle arrangement. The surgery was a qualified success, as the 2008 Saab 9-7X does indeed have a more stable ride and more responsive handling than any of its GM cousins. Apparently there was only so much Saab's surgeons could do, however, as less expensive run-of-the-mill SUVs like the Explorer and 4Runner still outclass the 9-7X in driving dynamics. Brake feel also remains a sore point, as the pedal lacks the progressive and confident response associated with a premium vehicle. And while there's no arguing with the power of the standard inline-6 or optional V8 engines, we find they don't offer the refined operation of those found in many of the 9-7X's imported competitors.
Interior
Drivers who have piloted other Saabs and don't look too closely will feel comfortable behind the wheel of the 9-7X. The center-mounted ignition and cockpit-inspired design are instantly recognizable Saab brand items, and the faux wood dash accents and contrasting upholstery trim impart additional Scandinavian design school cues. However, eagle-eyed aficionados will be able to look past these elements and recognize the vehicle's GM underpinnings -- which tend to cheapen the Saab 9-7X next to stylishly sophisticated rivals like the Touareg and XC90. Cargo capacity measures nearly 40 cubic feet behind the rear seats, and up to 80 cubic feet total -- about average for this segment.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2008 Saab 9-7X.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 9-7X
Related Used 2008 Saab 9-7X info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons