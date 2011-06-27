Vehicle overview

Saab introduced its first-ever SUV three years ago in an attempt to jump on the sport-utility bandwagon and diversify its model lineup. To do so, it took the quick and easy route by basing the 9-7X on parent company General Motors' existing midsize SUV platform. The result was a premium-priced, Swedish-themed sport-utility that nonetheless had much in common with the Chevy Trailblazer and GMC Envoy.

Like its siblings, the 2008 Saab 9-7X is a midsize SUV with truck-based, body-on-frame design. It's differentiated through recalibrated suspension tuning and Saab-styled interior and exterior tweaks. Saab's sport-utility also features smoother sculpting led by its signature three-port grille and cleanly styled headlamps, giving the 9-7X a simple yet sophisticated European flavor.

Unlike other Saabs past or present, however, the 9-7X isn't powered by a small, high-revving turbocharged engine. Instead, it uses large-displacement American-style power to better cope with its truck-based mass. Most 9-7Xs are equipped with either a 4.2-liter inline-6 or a slightly less thrifty but more torquey 5.3-liter V8. The new driver-oriented, low-volume 9-7X Aero model shoehorns a muscular and much more enthusiastic 390-hp 6.0-liter V8 under its hood. Other Aero go-fast goodies include a limited-slip rear differential and a more responsive lowered chassis with larger stabilizer bars and heavy-duty brakes with larger calipers and high-performance linings.

Though the 2008 Saab 9-7X has a few things to recommend it, in the final analysis it doesn't possess enough uniquely Saab qualities to compensate for its lofty price tag. Its upgrades over more ordinary GM midsizers are welcome to be sure, but don't go far enough in masking garden-variety domestic roots that date back to 2002. The 9-7X also competes in the hotly contested premium SUV segment against other popular, well-turned-out vehicles like the Acura MDX, Mercedes-Benz M-Class, Volvo XC90 and VW Touareg 2, all of which offer a full complement of safety and luxury features as well as finely engineered performance. Unless your SUV simply must be a Saab, we advise you to consider your other options first.