5 star reviews: 83 %

4 star reviews: 0 %

3 star reviews: 17 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 6 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, Great Luxury SUV

dukeu , 05/22/2010

This SUV is fun to drive, and handles superbly in the snow. The price for a used one is incredibly low. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone that wants luxury, and all the equipment. Everyone compliments the exterior design and appearance. And those who ride in it want to know where to buy one.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Can't beat the value!

NewSaabist , 03/02/2009

I just recently purchased a new 9-7x. I have to say that I would not have looked at this vehicle if I had to pay the sticker price of $43,000, but with $17,000 in rebates and other incentives this vehicle is a great value. I already have a Trailblazer so I am familiar with the platform. As you might expect the Saab is much nicer on the inside and has much better handling. The only knock is the fuel economy but I knew this from the Trailblazer. If you can get the rebates and incentives and you're in the SUV market, I think this SUV is worth a look.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Good SUV value

just right , 04/11/2009

Due to the incentives and rebates I was able to purchase a 9-7X brand new for 25,000. For the price this is an outstanding value for this vehicle considering it comes with a 50,000 mile warranty. Comfortable, fun to drive and the interior is better than the other SUV's I tested costing much more. The six cylinder has ample power and it handles the road better than the 4-Runner I owned. I know people like to point out that this is not a "true" SAAB. However, this is not a a typical GM offering either. For the price I did not find a better mid-sized SUV.

4.625 out of 5 stars, 9 7x - 5.3

Thomas Coffeepa , 02/14/2010

Great SUV. Performance and handling are like no other SUV I have driven. We test drove both the 6 and 8 cylinder, and opted for the 8. Fuel economy was not much different between 6 or 8 so we went for the power. Wise choice. The V-8 power together with all wheel drive is fantastic.

Write a review

See all 6 reviews