Vehicle overview

Hoping to broaden its customer base, Saab introduced its first-ever sport utility vehicle a couple of years ago: the 9-7X. It's new to the Saab lineup, but the vehicle is familiar in some aspects. The 2007 Saab 9-7X shares its underpinnings with General Motors' midsize SUVs, which means there are a host of domestic utes that are broadly similar to Saab's latest arrival.

Saab has sought to distinguish the 9-7X from its platform-mates by modifying the suspension tuning and revising its exterior styling and interior trim to give it a look and feel that's uniquely Saab. The SUV features Saab's trademark three-port grille and European-styled headlamps. Its profile is devoid of big bumper offsets or protruding shapes, giving the 2007 9-7X a low-key, distinctly European flavor. In a break with Saab tradition, no turbocharged engines are available. Instead, the 9-7X comes with either a 290-horsepower, 4.2-liter inline-6 or a 300-hp 5.3-liter V8.

The 9-7X has a lot going in its favor, but at the end of the day, it will likely disappoint those craving the uniqueness that has become Saab's stock in trade. The SUV's upgrades serve to shroud its GM roots, but fall short of disguising them completely. It also faces stiff competition led by vehicles such as the Acura MDX and Mercedes-Benz M-Class; both offer excellent performance as well as long lists of safety and luxury features. Though competent enough, the 2007 Saab 9-7X is one best left to die-hard loyalists determined to have a Saab nameplate on their SUV.