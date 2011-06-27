  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(25)
2007 Saab 9-7X Review

Pros & Cons

  • Long list of standard luxury features, strong lineup of engines.
  • Attempts to disguise its domestic origins not altogether successful, hard to justify price premium over Buick and GMC cousins.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Numerous upgrades offer a convincing argument that the 2007 Saab 9-7X is more than a rebadged TrailBlazer, but discriminating customers may sniff out this Swedish import's domestic roots.

Vehicle overview

Hoping to broaden its customer base, Saab introduced its first-ever sport utility vehicle a couple of years ago: the 9-7X. It's new to the Saab lineup, but the vehicle is familiar in some aspects. The 2007 Saab 9-7X shares its underpinnings with General Motors' midsize SUVs, which means there are a host of domestic utes that are broadly similar to Saab's latest arrival.

Saab has sought to distinguish the 9-7X from its platform-mates by modifying the suspension tuning and revising its exterior styling and interior trim to give it a look and feel that's uniquely Saab. The SUV features Saab's trademark three-port grille and European-styled headlamps. Its profile is devoid of big bumper offsets or protruding shapes, giving the 2007 9-7X a low-key, distinctly European flavor. In a break with Saab tradition, no turbocharged engines are available. Instead, the 9-7X comes with either a 290-horsepower, 4.2-liter inline-6 or a 300-hp 5.3-liter V8.

The 9-7X has a lot going in its favor, but at the end of the day, it will likely disappoint those craving the uniqueness that has become Saab's stock in trade. The SUV's upgrades serve to shroud its GM roots, but fall short of disguising them completely. It also faces stiff competition led by vehicles such as the Acura MDX and Mercedes-Benz M-Class; both offer excellent performance as well as long lists of safety and luxury features. Though competent enough, the 2007 Saab 9-7X is one best left to die-hard loyalists determined to have a Saab nameplate on their SUV.

2007 Saab 9-7X models

The 2007 Saab 9-7X is a midsize four-door SUV that seats five and comes in two trims: 4.2i and 5.3i. Standard equipment on the 4.2i includes 18-inch alloys, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, faux wood interior trim, eight-way power-adjustable and heated front seats (with driver-seat memory), a power moonroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an MP3-compatible Bose stereo with an in-dash CD changer. Additionally, all vehicles are equipped with an OnStar communications system that offers one year of a new service called OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation. Optional equipment highlights for the 9-7X include a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a navigation system.

2007 Highlights

A tire-pressure monitor is standard on all 2007 Saab 9-7Xs. The SUV's standard OnStar communications system now offers one year of a new service called OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation. This feature allows customers to talk with a live advisor, who then sends directions via the customer's OnStar setup. Its chief benefit is that it allows drivers to access directions without taking their focus from the road.

Performance & mpg

Unlike all other Saabs, the 9-7X cannot be equipped with a turbocharged engine. The 4.2i trim comes with a 4.2-liter inline six-cylinder engine capable of 290 hp and 277 pound-feet of torque. The 5.3i packs a 5.3-liter V8 good for 300 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come standard with a four-speed automatic transmission that directs power to a standard all-wheel-drive system. Towing capacity is 5,500 pounds for the six-cylinder 4.2i and 6,500 for the V8-powered 5.3i.

Safety

The Saab 9-7X comes standard with stability control, a tire-pressure monitor, antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. The 9-7X received a mediocre three out of a possible five stars for driver protection in NHTSA's frontal crash test. Front passengers fare a bit better in the same test, with a four-star rating.

Driving

Achieving the road feel of a European sedan using an American truck chassis is no small task, but Saab engineers put the double-A-arm front suspension and multilink, solid-axle rear setup through a boot camp of geometrical adjustments, while stiffening the frame and revalving the shocks. Indeed, the 2007 Saab 9-7X has a more stable ride and more responsive handling than any of its GM counterparts. However, less expensive SUVs like the Explorer and 4Runner still run circles around the Saab when it comes to driving dynamics. Brake feel is another weak point, as the pedal lacks the confident, linear action expected in a premium-brand SUV. Both the standard inline-6 and optional V8 provide more than ample power, but neither has the refinement of the engines offered in the 4Runner or Touareg.

Interior

Saab drivers will feel right at home in the 9-7X's interior. Traditional brand design elements such as the cockpit-inspired center stack and center-mounted ignition will be instantly recognizable to aficionados. Wood grain trim on the dash and contrasting seat upholstery and door inserts do their part to give the 9-7X the progressive Scandinavian feel of other Saab models. Those who look closer will see the cabin's GM roots, a resemblance that cheapens the Saab 9-7X next to stylish rivals like the Touareg and XC90. Cargo capacity measures almost 40 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 80 cubes when they're folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Saab 9-7X.

5(72%)
4(16%)
3(4%)
2(4%)
1(4%)
4.5
25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Least ownership costs ever
gmt360,09/05/2014
I've had this car for 85,000 miles and drive it every day. I have not had a single issue or problem of any kind in all of these years. To date the exhaustive list of repairs includes rear brake pads and rotors and new tires. That's it. Not a single penny out of pocket. I am astounded as I've never in all of my years experienced anything like this. I live in the harshest climate and still no issues. I have every single option offered except the 6.0liter v8. At the same time I purchased the 9-7, I purchased the identical Rainier. The Rainier has had a dozen expensive issues while the 9-7 is some sort of anomaly at this point.
Great Car
SDalton,01/03/2007
We just bought the 9-7X last week and absolutely love it. We test drove the Lexus 350, Volvo X90 and while they were great cars themselves, it was hard to pass up all the standard features the Saab had that we'd end up having to add on with the others. Great car!
Minor issues but love it!
Carl Sanders,08/24/2010
When I first bought the truck I had to replace all of the brakes and rotors as they had rusted out from being driven in the north with all of the salt they put out for the snow. I also had to replace the factory tires at 30,000 miles but other than those minor maintenance issues it has been a great vehicle. People are always impressed by the way it looks and say they never knew Saab made an SUV. I like that it is a unique model and I never see anyone else driving my truck. I would probably not recommend it to anyone though because of the horrible gas mileage as they can probably find something that looks just as good but with better gas mileage.
great car
Bob,09/06/2008
I just love driving this car. I get great comments about the beauty of the car from strangers. It handles great with great passing ability and smooth acceleration entering the highway. My two golden retrievers sleep or rest comfortably on long drives. I just can't say enough about what a lovely car this 97x is to own and drive!
See all 25 reviews of the 2007 Saab 9-7X
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2007 Saab 9-7X

Used 2007 Saab 9-7X Overview

The Used 2007 Saab 9-7X is offered in the following submodels: 9-7X SUV. Available styles include 4.2i 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and 5.3i 4dr SUV AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

