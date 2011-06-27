  1. Home
Used 2005 Saab 9-7X Linear Features & Specs

More about the 2005 9-7X
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,270
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
rear volume controlsyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.2 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
Measurements
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4612 lbs.
Gross weight5750 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.39 cd.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1138 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length193.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width75.4 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Silver
  • Obsidian Black
  • Ocean Blue
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black
  • Desert Sand
Tires & Wheels
P255/55R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
