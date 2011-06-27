Estimated values
2017 Porsche Macan S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,551
|$37,604
|$39,810
|Clean
|$34,616
|$36,606
|$38,722
|Average
|$32,747
|$34,610
|$36,548
|Rough
|$30,878
|$32,613
|$34,373
Estimated values
2017 Porsche Macan GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,855
|$46,962
|$49,238
|Clean
|$43,676
|$45,715
|$47,893
|Average
|$41,318
|$43,222
|$45,203
|Rough
|$38,960
|$40,729
|$42,514
Estimated values
2017 Porsche Macan 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,830
|$32,754
|$34,816
|Clean
|$30,019
|$31,884
|$33,865
|Average
|$28,399
|$30,145
|$31,963
|Rough
|$26,778
|$28,406
|$30,062
Estimated values
2017 Porsche Macan Turbo 4dr SUV AWD w/Performance Package (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,094
|$56,879
|$58,837
|Clean
|$53,646
|$55,369
|$57,230
|Average
|$50,750
|$52,350
|$54,016
|Rough
|$47,853
|$49,330
|$50,802
Estimated values
2017 Porsche Macan Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,983
|$50,713
|$52,602
|Clean
|$47,695
|$49,366
|$51,165
|Average
|$45,120
|$46,674
|$48,292
|Rough
|$42,545
|$43,982
|$45,418