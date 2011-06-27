Used 2017 Porsche Macan Consumer Reviews
update 2017 vs 2019 Macan S
after driving bmw's for the last 25 years, decided to try a Macan S. What a great decision I made....smile.......... Powerful and my Macan S 2017 is a sports car acting machine outdoing most of the bmw's I have owned..........with the possible exception of my 3 series M convertible. It is a truly great combination of practicality and driving excitement. This is a Porsche, no doubt about it, from the sound of the engine to going around 35mph corners at 60...........its a Porsche! The ride and noise in the cabin are muted and comfortable, bumps are a little harsh, but the other attributes of the vehicle are well worth the small aggravation of the semi stiff ride. After all this is not a Lexus RX. Cabin is done very well with great materials and is big enough for me, 6'3", 260lbs. I am not sure what I would do to improve this vehicle, not anything I can come up with right now. 5 stars for sure...........................yippee!!!! UPDATE: 6mo owning the vehicle, 7000 miles. double down on all statements previous. nothing about the vehicle that I can complain about. it is really a blast to drive, so much in fact I find myself taking the long way to almost everywhere I go and going for joyrides very often. I have not had my first ticket yet as I am a careful driver, but the car is so responsive it is hard to drive the speed limits. Whatever speed you are going seems to slow. Get one or test drive one, until you do, you can not possibly know what I know. It is driving heaven. UPDATE, one year later.......... all review items remain at same high levels. I find myself driving places I don't need to go just to be driving. This is truly a great vehicle and it seems priced correctly for the quality and image that you get driving a Porsche. I am very pleased with this vehicle and it will be hard to drive anything else after this experience. update: 18 months owned, 18k miles. no further comments, all of my previous comments stand as written. Great Vehicle. Update, 23k miles. No change, 5+ stars! Yippee!! UPdate, 29k miles, vehicle still meeting all previous comments. I have owned a lot of top end sedans, sports cars and SUV's, this one tops the SUV list by a mile, my X5 was great, but no match for this vehicle. YIPPEE!! 32K miles now June 2019, nothing to add except the transfer case needed to be repaired. Dealer did it under warranty and vehicle is good to go. Thinking of a new one as soon as I get to 40k, next year probably. / Update Nov 2019. Traded in the 2017 Macan S for a 2019 Macan S. I like the Macan 2019 better for one reason, the transmission set up is much better. The 2017 shifted into the higher gears more readily and the 2019 does not. It is slightly a more aggressive engine-transmission set up without having to go to sport mode. The 2019 has increased horse power from the 2017, but you can hardly notice it, they both over perform in acceleration and handling abilities. The 2019 feels a bit heavier, but that is ok with me, it makes the bumps in the road a little less noticeable, this is an SUV not a track vehicle. Heavier or not, it goes through turns and is as sway resistant as the 2017, maybe better. The 2017 steering had a lighter feel and slightly more feedback when driving. The enlarged 2019 Nav screen is a big plus, the 2017 screen was to small. For some reason Porsche quit putting decorative roof rails on the car unless you order the car direct from the factory. Cost cutting??? You can not add the rails after market at the dealership. The vehicle looks better with the rails. Big bummer. Porsche has a winner with the Macan and they have not done much to change it from 2017, rear tail lights, no roof rails, and the bigger Nav screen seem to be the biggies. Some small aesthetic changes to the grill. It is still far and away the best in its class and worth the extra $ it commands.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
17,000 miles in a year and I have three other cars
I have a 997.1, a Box S and a high mileage BMW X5. I bought this vehicle as a present for myself after finishing my last Chemo treatment... I've owned Porsche's for over forty years, numerous types including, 911's, 996's, 997's, boxster s, Cayenne and even a 914 in my younger days. The Macan is by far the best balanced SUV-sports car for the money you can find. Mine is not highly optioned. The engine is responsive in all ranges, the braking smooth and intuitive and the handling sublime; that's without any of the pricey suspension options. The base stereo is just fine and I consider myself an audiophile, the added sunroof and lane change assist were my add's along with the premium package.... $59.6k. The Macan has been a pleasure on long drives down the Big Sur coast or through the high Sierras... and the base seats are a lot more comfortable than my 997. The one thing you have to be careful about is the quickness of this car to go from 70 to 95 in a heart beat... its that fast.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bought it for Performance
Have a 2016 Macan S with over 40,000 miles. Not one problem so far. Service can be expensive but most service instructions are on the internet : ie, how to change air filters and plugs. Local dealer is excellent. Competition may provide more electronics and other things, but i purchased a Porsche simply for performance and i have not been disappointed. Now have 57,000 miles and still surprised with the cars performance and drivability. Have had no problems with the car. Service can be expensive particularly if you leave everything to the dealer. You can save money from performing simple service such as changing filters and plugs. Always get looks from people!!! Great car
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
this is the one to get
Over the last 15 years I've had an X5 and two X3's, all brilliant SUVs in their own right, but this one is in a class all by itself. The drive and handling are typical Porsche; the more and the harder you drive it, the more confidence it instills. It's simply unflappable. It doesn't handling quite at the level of a 911 or a Boxster, but no other SUV even comes close, the aforementioned bimmers included. It even gets better mileage than either the X5 or the X3's. The Macan's styling is superb, and although it is built on the same platform as the Audi Q5, compared side-by-side it makes the Q5 look like a soap box. Admittedly the Macan S runs a few grands higher than all the other mentioned vehicles, but don't let that deter you from a test drive. It might just change your mind. It did mine. January 2019 - have had the car for almost 8 months now and still think it's the small SUV/crossover to get. Unflappable handling through rain, sleet, snow and everything in between. Fit and finish are also outstanding. I have two 55 lb dogs who ride in the backseat frequently and the Macan more than holds its own. Changes made to the 2019 model are minimal and mostly cosmetic. Will hold on to mine for a while! July 2019 - still have not changed my mind a bit...this is an awesome vehicle. Supremely dependable and fun to drive. January 2020 - this is a keeper for sure. Awesome handling, plenty of power, best-sounding exhaust on the planet!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love and hate this car...
What I love about this Macan: Comfort, popular, good looks, quiet, fun to drive, good build quality. What I hate about this Macan: Maintenance is really expensive. In 40K miles I have spent $2250 versus Audi Q5 $1100 which I owned before. Audi's brakes need replacement every 25K. The dealer also was very stubborn on taking anything off the MSRP. Would I repeat this purchase? Probably not, you can save a few bucks buying the maintenance contract ahead which they didn't even offer me.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Macan
Related Used 2017 Porsche Macan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2005
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2010
- Used Ford Escape 2013
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020
- 2020 Porsche Macan