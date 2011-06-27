Used 2017 Porsche Macan Base Features & Specs
|Overview
See Macan Inventory
Starting MSRP
$47,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,500
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Front limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,500
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|396.0/495.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,500
|Torque
|273 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|252 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,500
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,500
|Sport Chrono Package in conjuction w/Porsche Communication Manager (PCM)
|yes
|Deviated Stitching Package
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|Interior Package Painted
|yes
|Premium Package Plus
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,500
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|150 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,500
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,500
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,500
|Sun Visors in Leather
|yes
|Porsche Charge-O-Mat Pro
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Dark Walnut Interior Package
|yes
|Seat Belts in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment Plus
|yes
|Connect Plus
|yes
|Car Care Kit
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock or Compass Dial in White
|yes
|Seat Heating (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Steering Column Casing in Leather
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Key Pouch in Black Alcantara, Stitching in Black
|yes
|Burmester High-End Surround Sound System
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock or Compass in Garnet Red
|yes
|Luggage Compartment Liner, Flat
|yes
|12V Cooling Bag
|yes
|Whitewashed Oak Interior Package
|yes
|6-Disc CD/DVD Changer
|yes
|Smoking Package
|yes
|Compass on Dashboard
|yes
|Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leather
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock or Compass in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment in Leather
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)
|yes
|Cargo Management System
|yes
|Connect
|yes
|Luggage Net, Loadspace Floor
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Ski Bag
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)
|yes
|Bose Surround Sound System
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|Fire Extinguisher
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Leather Interior Package
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Whitewashed Oak
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leather
|yes
|Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
|yes
|Gear Selector in Aluminum
|yes
|Steering Wheel Heating
|yes
|18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Package
|yes
|Seat Belts in Saddle Brown
|yes
|Leather Care Kit
|yes
|Deviated Stitching Package and Deviated Seat Centers
|yes
|Driver Memory Package
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Logo
|yes
|Brushed Aluminum Interior Package
|yes
|Seat Belts in Pebble Grey
|yes
|Deviated Seat Centers
|yes
|Seat Belts in Espresso
|yes
|Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Sill Protection
|yes
|Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut
|yes
|Electronic Logbook
|yes
|Seat Belts in Garnet Red
|yes
|Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Air Vents in Leather
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantara
|yes
|Seat Heating (Front)
|yes
|Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM)
|yes
|Porsche Bluetooth Headphones
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Interior Package
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|Seat Belts in Agate Grey
|yes
|Luggage Compartment Liner w/Variable Organizer System
|yes
|Porsche Tool Kit
|yes
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|Air Vent Slats Painted
|yes
|Footrest for Rear Passenger Compartment
|yes
|Seat Console in Leather
|yes
|Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Instrument Dials in White
|yes
|14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package
|yes
|Luggage Compartment Liner, High
|yes
|Seat Ventilation (Front)
|yes
|Rooflining in Alcantara
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Garnet Red
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,500
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,500
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,500
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,500
|Snow Chains
|yes
|Bi-Xenon headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
|yes
|ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround View
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Side Blades
|yes
|Thermal and Noise Insulating Privacy Glass
|yes
|Sport Tailpipes
|yes
|19" Macan Design Wheels
|yes
|Ski/Snowboard Holder, Pull-Out
|yes
|19" Macan Turbo Wheels
|yes
|Sport Tailpipes in Black
|yes
|Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
|yes
|Indoor Car Cover
|yes
|Decorative Valve Stems in Silver w/Colored Porsche Crest
|yes
|Roof Rails in Black w/Roof Transportation System
|yes
|Outdoor Car Cover
|yes
|Door Handles in Black (High-Gloss)
|yes
|Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)
|yes
|LED headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
|yes
|SportDesign Package w/out Side Skirts
|yes
|Sport Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipes
|yes
|18" Macan S Wheels
|yes
|20" Macan SportDesign Wheels
|yes
|19" Sport Classic Winter Wheel-and-Tire Set
|yes
|Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front and Rear)
|yes
|SportDesign Side Skirts
|yes
|20" RS Spyder Design Wheels
|yes
|19" Macan Turbo Winter Wheel-and-Tire Set
|yes
|Sport Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipes in Black
|yes
|Ignition Starter Switch Painted
|yes
|Bicycle Rack
|yes
|Wheel Care Kit
|yes
|21" Sport Classic Wheels
|yes
|Panoramic Roof System
|yes
|Rear Fascia Painted
|yes
|Tinted LED Taillights
|yes
|18" Macan S Winter Wheel-and-Tire Set
|yes
|Porsche Entry & Drive
|yes
|"Porsche" Logo Painted
|yes
|19" Sport Classic Winter Wheel-and-Tire Set, Platinum Satin
|yes
|Racing Bike Carrier w/Front Wheel Holder
|yes
|SportDesign Package in Black w/Side Skirts
|yes
|21" Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Color
|yes
|SportDesign Side Mirrors
|yes
|Roof Box in Black (High-Gloss), 11.3 cu. ft.
|yes
|21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels
|yes
|Running Boards
|yes
|"Porsche" Logo and Model Designation Painted
|yes
|Racing Bike Carrier w/Front Wheel Bag
|yes
|20" Macan SportDesign Winter Wheel-and-Tire Set
|yes
|Decorative Valve Stems in Black w/Colored Porsche Crest
|yes
|Decorative Valve Stems in Silver w/Monochrome Porsche Crest
|yes
|Roof Rails in Black
|yes
|21" Sport Classic Wheels in Black
|yes
|Summer Tires for 18" Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Roof Box in Platinum Satin, 18.3 cu. ft.Roof Box in Black (High-Gloss), 18.3 cu. ft.
|yes
|SportDesign Package in Black w/out Side Skirts
|yes
|18" Macan Winter Wheel-and-Tire Set
|yes
|Roof Box in Platinum Satin, 11.3 cu. ft.
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirrors
|yes
|20" RS Spyder Design Winter Wheel-and-Tire Set
|yes
|Roof Box in Platinum Satin, 18.3 cu. ft.
|yes
|Delete Model Designation
|yes
|Air Intake Grills Painted in Black (High-Gloss)
|yes
|Summer Tires for 20" Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front)
|yes
|Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ball
|yes
|Fuel Cap in Aluminum Look
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest
|yes
|SportDesign Package w/Side Skirts
|yes
|21" Sport Classic Wheels in Platinum Satin
|yes
|Summer Tires for 19" Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,500
|Maximum cargo capacity
|53.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|184.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4409 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3902 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5390 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|63.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|1488 lbs.
|Wheel base
|110.5 in.
|Width
|75.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,500
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,500
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|255/55R18 tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|18 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Macan
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,500
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,500
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
